Mike Grier set to become NHL's first Black general manager

Mike Grier is set to make history.

On Tuesday, according to multiple reports, including those from Kevin Weekes and Pierre LeBrun, the Sharks are set to name Grier as their new general manager.

With the hire, Grier will become the first Black general manager in NHL history, with the announcement expected to be made official later today.

Mike Grier played 14 NHL seasons for four teams, the Oilers, Capitals, Sharks, and Sabres. He had 162 goals and 221 assists in 1,060 games from 1996-2011.

After his retirement, Grier bounced around to a number of hockey roles.

Most recently, he served as the Hockey Operations Advisor for the New York Rangers. Previously, he’d worked as an assistant coach for the New Jersey Devils and a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks organization.

The Sharks had previously been overseen by longtime general manager Doug Wilson, who stepped down from the position in April 2022 after spending 19 years on the job. Joe Will served as interim general manager from April until this week.

Grier’s first week on the job will be hectic, with the NHL Draft set to kick off on Thursday and carry on into Friday, with free agency opening next Wednesday. He’ll also be tasked with finding a new head coach, with the firing of Bob Boughner vacating the position earlier this week.