It’s officially autumn, which means it’s time to put on the onesie and fuzzy socks, infuse all your foods with warm spices, and immerse yourself in a good read or binge-watch.

The cool air and long nights also lend themselves to deep, fuller-bodied wines for sipping alongside seasonal fare or whilst turning a page of your book.

If only you could get a selection of hand-picked, seasonally fitting wines delivered to your doorstep — certainly, the chillier months would be even more enjoyable. Oh, wait. That is a thing.

Local wine savants, Wine Vikings, are in the business of sourcing first-rate vino (or juice, as they call it) from around the world. Every few months, these unique and exotic finds make their way into a wine subscription in the form of a Quarterly 6-Pack.

Each of the bottles are sipped and vetted by seasoned chefs, sommeliers, and restauranteurs who take great care in curating a one-of-a-kind tasting menu of wines for members to savour.

But once it’s made its way to your doorstep and into your wine glass, you may wonder what exactly you’re drinking and why it matters? They’ve got that part covered, too, in the form of video tastings that make it feel like there’s a wine expert in your living room.

Mijune Pak, the iconic Instagram foodie and Food Network Canada television personality, can now add the official host of Wine Vikings Tasting videos to her resume. As you might expect, having her explain what makes each of the wines so special as you sip on them together is the best kind of ASMR there is.

Each quarter, Mijune will sit down with the featured Wine Viking and deep dive into the six wines. From tasting notes and local pairings to the epic stories behind the producers, these casual yet informative tasting videos are intended to spark conversation and educate members in a fun and digestible format.

The exciting partnership is being launched just in time for the Winter 2021 Quarterly 6-Pack, which has been sipped and vetted by Matthew Morgenstern from Kitchen Table Restaurants. Throughout his illustrious career, he’s lent his palate to local restaurants, like Nicli Antica Pizzeria and Ask for Luigi, in developing and directing their wine programs.

A sneak peek at some of the featured wines in the Winter 2021 box include an expressive red blend from Tuscany, a GSM from Rhone Valley, and a Crémant de Bordeaux brut rosé for those who are ready to pop a bottle and celebrate the end of 2021.

Together, the acclaimed wine director and Top Chef Canada judge have selected some stellar wines paired with insights into what you’re sipping.

The next round of wine subscription deliveries is slated for early-to-mid-December, making it the perfect early Christmas gift to yourself or the wine enthusiast in your life. It’s also available across the Lower Mainland, Victoria, Nanaimo, Whistler, and Squamish, for wine lovers near and far.

For a closer look into the Wine Vikings Winter 6-pack, Morgenstern will be hosting a tasting at his new Vancouver restaurant, giovane bacaro. Inspired by the traditional bacaros of Venice, the new restaurant’s modern Italian menu is a match for its warm ambience.

As part of the tasting event, which is aptly named ‘Wine Drop’, attendees will have the opportunity to sip wines paired with small bites from giovane bacaro chef Scott Korzack.

While the first tasting is already sold out, you can still get your hands on tickets for the October 28 event.

Where: giovane bacaro, 1029 West Cordova Street

When: Thursday, October 28 from 5 pm to 7 pm

Price: $39 for Wine Vikings members/$49 non-Wine Vikings members

How: Buy tickets here.

For a vino-filled autumn and fall, you can get your very own wine subscription at winevikings.com.