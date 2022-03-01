Well, Toronto, winter may be here to stay a little while longer. But, even though it’s freezing outside, the show must go on.

TV shows are still ramping up production in the city, and the best part is, you just never know when you might catch a glimpse of all the action! Imagine seeing one of your favourite TV shows or a new movie filming right here in the GTA — bright lights, cameras rolling, and the cast and crew hard at work, of course.

From returning series to new showstoppers, here are seven movies and TV shows filming in Toronto this March.

The new feature film Hello Stranger set up shop in the city this past February and will wrap up filming sometime in March. Starring Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes, the new sci-fi thriller is about a widower coping with the loss of her husband and turning to technology to try and bring him back to her. Known for his role in Avatar, Sam Worthington joins Grimes on the set of Hello Stranger, along with Jordana Brewster, best known for playing Mia in The Fast and the Furious.

Titans is on location in Toronto, filming this month for its fourth season. Starring Minka Kelly, Brenton Thwaites, and Anna Diop, this DC Universe series is about a group of young superheroes who work together to fight crime and evil and are led by Nightwing, also formerly known as Robin or Batman’s sidekick. Filming is expected to continue into the summer months.

CBS’s Good Sam will wrap up filming of its first season by the end of March. The new series has been on location in the city since October 2021. Starring Jason Isaacs and Sophia Bush, the series will be a medical drama that follows a father and daughter working together as doctors in the same hospital, which proves to be more difficult than they ever imagined. Good Sam premiered in January on CBS.

Netflix’s Sex/Life is back on location in the city filming for its second season. The spicy drama-comedy series, starring Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, follows a mother and wife, Billie, as she reminisces with a flame from her past who unexpectedly reappears in her life. Sex/Life will be on location in Toronto until sometime in May.

The CW’s drama In the Dark is currently filming for season four in Toronto, and production is expected to continue into May. The series follows a young blind woman named Murphy, played by Perry Mattfeld, who lives recklessly, which has proven to get her in trouble from time to time. From crime to missing persons and more, In the Dark has quickly become a fan favourite.

Canada’s Got Talent is filming in the area this month, with production expected to continue into May. The show will be on location in the Niagara Falls region.

Canada’s Got Talent will bring talent from across the country and around the world to audition in hopes of wowing the judges. The judges’ panel this season will feature Toronto’s own Howie Mandel, popular YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh, Canadian rapper Kardinal Offishall, and retired WWE champion, Trish Stratus.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is on location in Toronto this March to film. Known as the prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, the new sci-fi series will be on location in the city until June.