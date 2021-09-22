Curated

Mid-week movies and docs worth checking out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)

Sep 22 2021, 1:27 pm
Mid-week movies and docs worth checking out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)
Monster Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

As we breeze through the remainder of September, make sure to treat yourself to a relaxing night in. And when it comes to movies nights, Netflix is king.

Now that you’ve made it to the midway point of the workweek, Netflix Canada has a few enticing titles for you to check out.

There’s a true crime doc, cop drama, Shining sequel, and titles from earlier in September.

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

In the late 1970s, an accused serial rapist claims multiple personalities control his behaviour, setting off a legal odyssey that captivates America.

Intrusion

After a deadly break-in at a couple’s new dream home, the traumatized wife searches for answers — and learns the real danger is just beginning.

Doctor Sleep

Struggling with alcoholism, Dan Torrance remains traumatized by the sinister events that occurred at the Overlook Hotel when he was a child.

The Stronghold

Tired of the small-time grind, three Marseille cops get a chance to bust a major drug network. But lines blur when a key informant makes a big ask.

Crawl

Florida residents Haley and her father get trapped in a massive hurricane and struggle to escape. But things get worse when they realize that the floodwater is the least of their fears.

