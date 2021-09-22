Mid-week movies and docs worth checking out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)
As we breeze through the remainder of September, make sure to treat yourself to a relaxing night in. And when it comes to movies nights, Netflix is king.
Now that you’ve made it to the midway point of the workweek, Netflix Canada has a few enticing titles for you to check out.
There’s a true crime doc, cop drama, Shining sequel, and titles from earlier in September.
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
In the late 1970s, an accused serial rapist claims multiple personalities control his behaviour, setting off a legal odyssey that captivates America.
Intrusion
After a deadly break-in at a couple’s new dream home, the traumatized wife searches for answers — and learns the real danger is just beginning.
Doctor Sleep
Struggling with alcoholism, Dan Torrance remains traumatized by the sinister events that occurred at the Overlook Hotel when he was a child.
The Stronghold
Tired of the small-time grind, three Marseille cops get a chance to bust a major drug network. But lines blur when a key informant makes a big ask.
Crawl
Florida residents Haley and her father get trapped in a massive hurricane and struggle to escape. But things get worse when they realize that the floodwater is the least of their fears.