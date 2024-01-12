Dine Out Vancouver Festival is returning for its 22nd season this month — and it’s the perfect opportunity to explore Vancouver’s world-class cuisine.

With such a rich and diverse culinary scene, Dine Out Vancouver, which runs from Wednesday, January 17 to Sunday, February 4, will be showcasing the very best food and drink the city has to offer.

Nearly 400 restaurants will take part, offering delicious multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points. On that list will be 24 MICHELIN-recommended and Bib Gourmand award-winning restaurants.

Selected MICHELIN Guide restaurants will also play host to the eighth annual Vancouver World Chef Exchange, where award-winning chefs from global culinary hubs collaborate with local chefs to prepare truly one-of-a-kind meals.

For this year’s events, the pairings will feature two MICHELIN Guide-recognized teams joining forces to produce an incredible multi-course dinner that you won’t find anywhere else. They’ll each draw inspiration from their respective restaurants’ most popular dishes, their own cultural influences, and the local, seasonal ingredients available.

Restaurants you’re going to want to keep an eye on for this series are Burdock & Co., Bacaro, Wildlight Kitchen + Bar, and The Acorn.

Ready to explore innovative, incredible food with friends? We’ve put together a list of eight must-try MICHELIN Guide-recommended restaurants to try during Dine Out Vancouver.

Located in vibrant Chinatown, Torafuku offers simple yet unique interpretations of pan-Asian dishes, all crafted with local ingredients and served up in a dynamic open concept space. Flavours are perfectly complimented by carefully selected wines, local craft beers, and an extensive list of Asian-inspired cocktails.

Delera is a Persian restaurant located in the heart of Kitsilano that boasts a humble, seasonal menu reflecting the fresh flavours of Iran.

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi pays homage to his roots with rich stews, including grilled beef ghalieh and saffron and mushroom stew. You should also leave room for the gorgeous desserts like walnut, date and honey baklava, saffron ice cream, and turmeric and orange cake.

Experience authentic Mexican cuisine with a modern twist in a vibrant setting at Olympic Village’s Ophelia. Chef and co-owner Francisco Higareda has curated a menu full of traditional pan-regional Mexican fare, inspired by his mother’s cooking.

There is also a fully licensed bar and patio where you’ll find handcrafted cocktails made with premium tequila and mezcal, craft beers, and wines.

Tucked away in the Shangri La Hotel on West Georgia Street, Carlino offers a diverse range of dishes inspired by both the Friuli region of Italy and the landscapes of British Columbia.

The ever-changing menu features a range à la carte choices like pasta, dumplings, and risotto, hearty secondi dishes, and a chef’s choice “fai tu” family-style tasting experience.

If you want to try some of the best dishes India has to offer, look no further than the ever-popular Karma Indian Bistro on West 4th Avenue.

From classic curries to tandoori dishes, there’s a wide variety of food to explore. All dishes blend locally sourced ingredients with authentic Indian spices to create an explosion of flavour.

The Acorn, located on Vancouver’s Main Street, is an incredible spot for those seeking unique vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free fare in an energetic and modern setting.

Ingredients are sourced from local farms, and the restaurant’s zero-waste kitchen ensures that every part of the fruits and vegetables it uses are incorporated into the menu.

There is also an extensive drinks menu here, featuring handcrafted cocktails, beers, and organic, vegan wines.

This casual, fine dining spot is one of Vancouver’s best hidden culinary gems. Chef Sean Reeve has curated an exquisite chalkboard menu that changes through the seasons and is inspired by the Pacific Northwest — with all dishes available à la carte or family-style.

Enjoy a West Coast spin on Thai classics in a cozy, modern setting at Maenam in Kitsilano. This restaurant blends intensely flavourful ingredients delivered fresh from Thailand with seasonal vegetables, meats, and seafood acquired from local farmers and fishers. There is also a sleek cocktail bar offering a large selection of creative drinks.

For a full list of participating MICHELIN Guide restaurants, or to discover more about Dine Out Vancouver 2024, click here.

When: Wednesday, January 17 to Sunday, February 4

Where: At participating restaurants all over the city, see the full list here!