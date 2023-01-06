Canadians love a trip to Mexico, but there are more than a few disappointed sun-seekers in Vancouver after their flight was cancelled.

The Federal Government issued an updated travel advisory for Mexico this week amidst increasing cartel violence.

According to the travel advisory, Mazatlán airports are closed, and all flights are suspended.

WestJet told Daily Hive that they are “monitoring the civil unrest in Sinaloa State closely and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our guests and crews have proactively cancelled operations to and from Mazatlán International Airport today, January 6, 2023.”

The decision impacted two flights:

WS2042 (Vancouver to Mazatlán)

WS2043 (Mazatlán to Vancouver)

“As the situation continues to evolve, we will make operational changes in the name of safety as necessary,” said WestJet. You can check out all of WestJet’s flight advisories on their website.

“We advise all guests currently in the region to follow all response instructions provided by local authorities.”

@TravelGoC has issued a travel advisory for Sinoloa state in Mexico. Mazatlán Intl Airport is closed, resulting in flight delays & cancellations to MZT from YVR. Passengers are advised to please check latest flight information with their airline before coming to the airport. https://t.co/YbNXyN0m2L — YVR (@yvrairport) January 6, 2023

YVR confirmed that at this time, they saw two WestJet flight cancellations and one Sunwing flight delay. The airport released a statement about the Mazatlán airport closure, saying that “Mazatlán International Airport (MZT) is closed due to unrest in the area, and the Government of Canada has issued a heightened advisory for travel to Mexico’s Sinaloa state. This is resulting in flight delays and cancellations to MZT from YVR.”

All passengers should check the latest flight information with their airline before going to YVR and follow the latest travel advisories. Folks at YVR impacted by the cancellations can get their questions answered at YVR’s information counters.