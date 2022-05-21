NewsWeather

Week-long sunshine reaching 20°C in Metro Vancouver's forecast

May 21 2022, 4:05 am
Summer at English Bay Beach in downtown Vancouver. (Shutterstock)

It appears Mother Nature is set to quickly transition Metro Vancouver into summer-like conditions, almost as if it were merely the flick of a switch.

As of Friday evening, Environment Canada’s forecast shows a very clear warming trend over the coming days and well into next week — ending the unseasonably cold spring to date, which even produced snow in the local mountains earlier this week.

Sunny or partially sunny conditions are expected from now through at least next Thursday, with temperatures rising up to the high teens over the Victoria Day long weekend.

On Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will reach up to 20°C — above the historical average high of 17°C for both days.

It should be noted that this forecast is based on the conditions at Vancouver International Airport, which sees its temperatures moderated by its close proximity to the sea. Inland areas may experience warmer conditions.

Temperatures next week will reach up to 20°C in Whistler Village and Pemberton, 22°C in Abbotsford and Chilliwack, and 26°C in Kamloops and Kelowna.

Forecast at Vancouver International Airport. (Environment Canada)

