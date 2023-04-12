Train car with hydrochloric acid derails at Metro Vancouver rail yard

The Transportation Safety Board investigators are responding to a train derailment after five cars jumped the track Wednesday morning.

TSB says around 3 am, 15 cars were being moved in the Canadian Pacific Railway Coquitlam Yard when five cars derailed and landed on their sides.

One car was loaded with hydrochloric acid, which is commonly used in the textile, metal, and rubber industries.

#TSBRail deploys an investigator following train derailment in Coquitlam Yard, British Columbia https://t.co/j27jRz0T4p — TSB of Canada (@TSBCanada) April 12, 2023

TSB confirmed that no injuries were reported and no dangerous goods were released.

CP and Transport Canada’s dangerous goods response teams are on site.