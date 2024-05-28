EventsNewsShoppingCurated

This hidden Metro Vancouver thrift store is selling vintage items for $2

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
May 28 2024, 12:37 am
This hidden Metro Vancouver thrift store is selling vintage items for $2
Vulp/Shutterstock | JulieK2/Shutterstock

The high cost of living has led many shoppers in Metro Vancouver to switch to thrift stores, especially in recent years, to save hundreds of dollars while also living a more sustainable lifestyle.

But there’s one place in Metro Vancouver that even the most vintage-obsessed thrifter might have missed, and it’s offering a massive sale that might just make it worth your trip to the area.

Thrift Store

The store is at 8855 156 Street in Surrey. Gpogle Maps

Surrounded by 100-foot-tall trees in the heart of Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood, the Northwood United Thrift Store sits unassumingly in the back of the church’s parking lot and has been relatively hidden for its 25 years.

Only a small sign is visible for passing motorists off 88 Avenue and 156 Street near Fraser Highway, asking anyone, regardless of their circumstances, to stop by for a deal.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people out there have not found us. So I believe, just in recent economic times, I believe there’s a lot of people out there that really would be interested,” Doug Tingley with the store told Daily Hive.

The store is in the midst of a blowout sale, with children’s items selling for as low as $0.50 and jeans, t-shirts, jackets, and more for as low as $2. Tingley says the priciest items will be about $5, less than a cup of coffee at a cafe these days, and those prices are well below what other thrift stores are charging.

No photo description available.

Facebook

“What surprises me a lot is is most of our customers are not needy. They’re the general public,” he explained.

“Most of the people are coming in with Mercedes, BMW, Tesla, you know…  it’s people who are looking for a deal.”

The longtime volunteer and church chair says no matter what a person’s motivation is, they are welcome.

“I’m not really judging people that drive a Tesla or whatever. I don’t really know their circumstance,” he said.

No photo description available.

Facebook

“There’s no reason for anybody to go and buy clothing anywhere else. If you go to a store, and you spend, I don’t know, $30 on a T-shirt when you can get the same T-shirt for $2. Basically, a lot of our clothing and stuff still has a tag on it.”

Some who have found this diamond in the rough tell Tingley they buy the items to resell online. Some of those much-coveted finds are leather jackets, vintage Rolling Stone T-shirts, or designer-brand jeans.

“We don’t care about that. We just want to sell the stuff and move the stuff,” he said.

“I know there have to be people that just don’t realize the savings that you can have, that’s just at your fingertips… go to the thrift shop, you can save hundreds and hundreds of dollars during the year.”

The store also sells tools and hardware inside its garage, along with suitcases and DVDs.

May be a graphic of text that says 'profit thei sommmunty LNTIDCH.RCN Thrift Store operиeAbl olunteers ving @ supporting work sd cpT 604.498.6658 6658 604.4 SALE Don't miss out on your chance to SAVE! All clothes and Shoes 50% off Jeans, Pants, T-Shirts/Blouses $2.00 Jackets $4.00 Young Children' S clothes and items in boxes $0.50 to $1.00 Sale prices good through June 30th 2024 Store Hours: 9:30A.M. -3P .M. (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday) NORTHWOOD UNITED THRIFT STORE 8855 156TH STREET, SURREY, BC. 604-498-6658 www.northwood-united.org'

Facebook

“If you’re looking for stuff and you want to pay a fraction of the price, you know that’s the people we kind of want to benefit from this too, not just us.”

Revenue from the sales goes back into the church, which runs a food pantry and other community outreach programs.

“We’re not a rich church, we just break even basically,” he explained.

Adding that while they’d like to be open for more days of the week, they are run by volunteers, which makes it challenging.

No photo description available.

Facebook

But at the end of the day, they really want folks to stop by.

“It’s not only about money for us; it’s to reach to the community for those people that really want a break in these times.”

To learn more about the sale, and the organization, head to their Facebook page.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Claire FentonClaire Fenton
+ Listed
+ News
+ Shopping
+ Curated

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop