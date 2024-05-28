This hidden Metro Vancouver thrift store is selling vintage items for $2

The high cost of living has led many shoppers in Metro Vancouver to switch to thrift stores, especially in recent years, to save hundreds of dollars while also living a more sustainable lifestyle.

But there’s one place in Metro Vancouver that even the most vintage-obsessed thrifter might have missed, and it’s offering a massive sale that might just make it worth your trip to the area.

Surrounded by 100-foot-tall trees in the heart of Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood, the Northwood United Thrift Store sits unassumingly in the back of the church’s parking lot and has been relatively hidden for its 25 years.

Only a small sign is visible for passing motorists off 88 Avenue and 156 Street near Fraser Highway, asking anyone, regardless of their circumstances, to stop by for a deal.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people out there have not found us. So I believe, just in recent economic times, I believe there’s a lot of people out there that really would be interested,” Doug Tingley with the store told Daily Hive.

The store is in the midst of a blowout sale, with children’s items selling for as low as $0.50 and jeans, t-shirts, jackets, and more for as low as $2. Tingley says the priciest items will be about $5, less than a cup of coffee at a cafe these days, and those prices are well below what other thrift stores are charging.

“What surprises me a lot is is most of our customers are not needy. They’re the general public,” he explained.

“Most of the people are coming in with Mercedes, BMW, Tesla, you know… it’s people who are looking for a deal.”

The longtime volunteer and church chair says no matter what a person’s motivation is, they are welcome.

“I’m not really judging people that drive a Tesla or whatever. I don’t really know their circumstance,” he said.

“There’s no reason for anybody to go and buy clothing anywhere else. If you go to a store, and you spend, I don’t know, $30 on a T-shirt when you can get the same T-shirt for $2. Basically, a lot of our clothing and stuff still has a tag on it.”

Some who have found this diamond in the rough tell Tingley they buy the items to resell online. Some of those much-coveted finds are leather jackets, vintage Rolling Stone T-shirts, or designer-brand jeans.

“We don’t care about that. We just want to sell the stuff and move the stuff,” he said.

“I know there have to be people that just don’t realize the savings that you can have, that’s just at your fingertips… go to the thrift shop, you can save hundreds and hundreds of dollars during the year.”

The store also sells tools and hardware inside its garage, along with suitcases and DVDs.

“If you’re looking for stuff and you want to pay a fraction of the price, you know that’s the people we kind of want to benefit from this too, not just us.”

Revenue from the sales goes back into the church, which runs a food pantry and other community outreach programs.

“We’re not a rich church, we just break even basically,” he explained.

Adding that while they’d like to be open for more days of the week, they are run by volunteers, which makes it challenging.

But at the end of the day, they really want folks to stop by.

“It’s not only about money for us; it’s to reach to the community for those people that really want a break in these times.”

To learn more about the sale, and the organization, head to their Facebook page.