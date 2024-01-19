You can trade your change for King Charles III coin in Metro Vancouver this weekend

Metro Vancouver residents can trade their change for the first circulation of the $2 coin featuring an effigy of King Charles III.

The exchange was first announced last month for other parts of Canada by the Royal Canadian Mint. Metro Vancouver residents can head to Burnaby on Friday and Saturday to exchange their change for a $2 King Charles III coin.

The Royal Canadian Mint calls it a “new era in the history of Canadian coins.”

This comes after the Canadian government announced in May that future coins in Canada would feature the effigy of King Charles III.

From 10 am to 6 pm on Friday and Saturday, interested residents can head to Silver Gold Bull at Metrotown Mall, located on the main floor next to Shaw.

“There will be a limit on the number of coins guests can exchange while supplies last. Coin exchanges are cash-only transactions, any Canadian circulation coin or banknote denomination is acceptable,” The Royal Canadian Mint says.



While loonies, quarters and other coins are also in circulation, the Burnaby exchange will just be for the $2 coin.

“The public is invited to trade their pocket change for an opportunity to collect a $2 2023 Canadian circulation coin featuring the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III.”

With files from Isabelle Docto