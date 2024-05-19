NewsVentureJobs

20 companies in Metro Vancouver are hiring at an upcoming job fair

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
May 19 2024, 6:32 pm
PNE.ca/translink.ca

Some well-known companies are hiring and coming together for a job and weekend career fair in Metro Vancouver.

Hundreds of positions are up for grabs as exhibitors from various industries look to fill vacant positions.

The job and career fair will be hosted by the Vancouver Police Department for 16 to 30-year-olds with special highlights for Indigenous people.

So if you’re looking for work, brush up your resume and head over to the Hastings Room at the PNE on Saturday, May 24 or Sunday, May 25 sometime between 10:30 am and 6:30 pm.

The event and parking is free.

Here are the 20 vendors hiring: 

  • Amazon
  • Automotive Retail Association
  • BC Building Trades
  • BC Public Service Agency
  • Canadian Tire
  • City of Vancouver
  • Emergency Health Services
  • Fraser Health
  • ICBC
  • Native Education College
  • PNE
  • Pomerleau
  • Skilled Trades BC
  • Squamish Nation Training & Trades Centre
  • TD Bank
  • Transit Police
  • Translink
  • Vancouver Aboriginal CPC
  • Vancouver Fire Rescue Services
  • Vancouver Police Department

VPD Job & Career Fair: Opportunities for the Future

When: Saturday, May 24 to Sunday, May 25
Time: 10:30 am to 6:30 pm
Where: Hastings Room at the PNE Fairgrounds (GATE 2)2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver, V5K 5J1 
Price: Free attendance and parking

