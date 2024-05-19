20 companies in Metro Vancouver are hiring at an upcoming job fair

Some well-known companies are hiring and coming together for a job and weekend career fair in Metro Vancouver.
Hundreds of positions are up for grabs as exhibitors from various industries look to fill vacant positions.
The job and career fair will be hosted by the Vancouver Police Department for 16 to 30-year-olds with special highlights for Indigenous people.
- You might also like:
- Here's how you can maximize your government benefits in Canada
- Shoppers Drug Mart explains why it shared job posting for unpaid volunteer
- Canada’s best-managed companies have been revealed and they’re hiring
So if you’re looking for work, brush up your resume and head over to the Hastings Room at the PNE on Saturday, May 24 or Sunday, May 25 sometime between 10:30 am and 6:30 pm.
The event and parking is free.
Here are the 20 vendors hiring:
- Amazon
- Automotive Retail Association
- BC Building Trades
- BC Public Service Agency
- Canadian Tire
- City of Vancouver
- Emergency Health Services
- Fraser Health
- ICBC
- Native Education College
- PNE
- Pomerleau
- Skilled Trades BC
- Squamish Nation Training & Trades Centre
- TD Bank
- Transit Police
- Translink
- Vancouver Aboriginal CPC
- Vancouver Fire Rescue Services
- Vancouver Police Department
The #VPD is hosting a job and career fair next week for 16- to 30-years old, with 20 different exhibitors. There is no cost to attend and parking is free. pic.twitter.com/eDRLlcqtzV
— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) May 16, 2024
VPD Job & Career Fair: Opportunities for the Future
When: Saturday, May 24 to Sunday, May 25
Time: 10:30 am to 6:30 pm
Where: Hastings Room at the PNE Fairgrounds (GATE 2) – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver, V5K 5J1
Price: Free attendance and parking