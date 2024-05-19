20 companies in Metro Vancouver are hiring at an upcoming job fair

Some well-known companies are hiring and coming together for a job and weekend career fair in Metro Vancouver.

Hundreds of positions are up for grabs as exhibitors from various industries look to fill vacant positions.

The job and career fair will be hosted by the Vancouver Police Department for 16 to 30-year-olds with special highlights for Indigenous people.

So if you’re looking for work, brush up your resume and head over to the Hastings Room at the PNE on Saturday, May 24 or Sunday, May 25 sometime between 10:30 am and 6:30 pm.

The event and parking is free.

Here are the 20 vendors hiring:

Amazon

Automotive Retail Association

BC Building Trades

BC Public Service Agency

Canadian Tire

City of Vancouver

Emergency Health Services

Fraser Health

ICBC

Native Education College

PNE

Pomerleau

Skilled Trades BC

Squamish Nation Training & Trades Centre

TD Bank

Transit Police

Translink

Vancouver Aboriginal CPC

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services

Vancouver Police Department

The #VPD is hosting a job and career fair next week for 16- to 30-years old, with 20 different exhibitors. There is no cost to attend and parking is free. pic.twitter.com/eDRLlcqtzV — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) May 16, 2024

VPD Job & Career Fair: Opportunities for the Future

When: Saturday, May 24 to Sunday, May 25

Time: 10:30 am to 6:30 pm

Where: Hastings Room at the PNE Fairgrounds (GATE 2) – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver, V5K 5J1

Price: Free attendance and parking