Regional district to build new affordable housing project in North Vancouver

Example of a Metro Vancouver Housing affordable rental project; Artistic rendering of The Steller at 7388 Southwynde Avenue, Burnaby. (Metro Vancouver Regional District)

Metro Vancouver Regional District has confirmed it will build a new affordable rental housing project in the District of North Vancouver.

The project has been years in the making; in 2021, the municipal government rezoned a 0.6-acre property it owned to support social housing and engaged the regional district for an affordable housing partnership.

The site was selected through a competitive process amongst the region’s local and municipal governments, which put forward municipally-owned land for potential affordable housing projects. As well, the site is deemed “development ready” as it is already rezoned.

The unaddressed property — currently undeveloped and heavily treed — is located near the northeast corner of the intersection of Old Dollarton Road and Riverside Drive.

The municipality estimates the site could fit up to about 90 units. The intent is to provide non-market rentals for families, seniors, and people with disabilities.

“Advancing the creation of affordable housing all across the region is a priority for Metro Vancouver through our non-profit, Metro Vancouver Housing,” said George Harvie, chair of the board of directors for the regional district and mayor of Delta.

District of North Vancouver Mayor Mike Little added, “The development of affordable housing for families, seniors, and vulnerable members of our community continues to be a top priority. This project in collaboration with Metro Vancouver will be a key step in our ongoing efforts to meet the housing needs of our region.”

This project will be part of the regional district’s Metro Vancouver Housing division, which already has over 3,400 affordable rental homes at 49 locations for 10,000 residents.

In April 2023, the provincial government, through BC Housing, provided the regional district with $158 million in funding over three years for the first phase of its affordable housing strategy. The size of the first phase has since grown to seven projects with a combined total of 800 affordable rental homes.

The regional district is aiming to build 2,000 affordable rental homes over a decade and has committed $190 million.