Heavy rain is expected to hit parts of Metro Vancouver this weekend, and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special weather statement ahead of it.

Rainfall is expected to begin on Sunday morning and reach 50 mm by Monday when the moisture-laden Pacific frontal system eases up.

North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Coquitlam, and Maple Ridge are among the regions expected to be impacted by heavy rain. ECCC has been known to change these forecasts on the fly, so other cities could be added to the list.

The special weather statement comes with a warning for heavy downpours, which could lead to flash floods and water pooling on roads.

“The rain will begin Sunday morning and will intensify late Sunday afternoon,” ECCC’s statement reads.

Earlier today, at a BC Ministry of Health press conference, ECCC meteorologist Armel Castellan said the Sunday forecast contained atmospheric signatures. He added that it resembles the kind of storm that we might see in October.

The heavy rainfall could also impact sections of the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound.

The good news is that after a bit more wet weather, we’ll get the first dose of conditions that truly resemble summer, with a potential heat wave to boot.

Rain is forecast for Vancouver until next Wednesday, when we will have a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 20˚C.