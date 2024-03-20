NewsTransportationUrbanized

Stay jealous: This city intends to fix 100% of its potholes this month

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Mar 20 2024, 12:33 am
Stay jealous: This city intends to fix 100% of its potholes this month
Marc Bruxelle/Shutterstock

The time of year has come again for people living in Metro Vancouver cities to be jealous of Port Coquitlam as it gears up for another pothole repair blitz. 

According to the release from the City, crews searched “100% of the City” for potholes during two inspection sessions and found 78 potholes. 

Crews are preparing to fill during the upcoming dry weather on Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27. 

“Two City crews (approximately eight staff members) will work two consecutive days from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm to repair as many potholes that have been identified,” the city said. 

Last year, when the City’s Mayor Brad West said staff would be repairing all the potholes, residents from around Metro Vancouver said they wished their city would follow Port Coquitlam’s lead and repair the potholes on their roads.  

Last year the City repaired 158 potholes during its three-day blitz.


The City added that crews will be incorporating gravel shoulders into their pothole repair efforts this year.

“Crews have performed proactive daily patrols throughout the last few months to identify and repair potholes across the City,” the statement reads. 

Port Coquitlam residents driving or cycling can expect minor delays around pothole crews. The public is asked to respect work zones and give crews space while they make repairs.

You can report a pothole in Port Coquitlam at portcoquitlam.ca/report, by using the PoCo Sort and Report app, or by calling 604-927-3111.

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop