Two meteor showers could be visible in Vancouver this weekend

It’s the middle of summer, the perfect time for shooting stars and summer-loving, and this weekend might just be the ideal time to see some shooting stars in Vancouver courtesy of two meteor showers.

Over the next few weeks, two meteor showers are expected to be at their brightest, and this weekend, the Delta Aquariid shower will have its peak.

This is the lead-up to one of the most significant showers of the year, the Perseid Meteor Shower, which The Weather Network says is building toward its peak in August.

Where things get tricky is just where you can see the space phenomenon.

Perseid doesn’t peak till mid-August, around the 12th or 13th, so any visible straggling space rocks related to it will be minimal.

However, regarding the Delta Aquariid shower, if you find a suitable viewing spot, you could see 25 space rocks per hour, according to Science Focus.

The Weather Network says that the peak for the Delta Aquariid shower is Sunday, July 30, but “the greatest number is typically seen in the hours before sunrise on the mornings of July 29 and July 30.

H.R. MacMillan Space Centre told Daily Hive where might be best to take in the sights.

Ideally, you’ll want to be away from city lights and in the middle of parks.

The best spot in Vancouver is Beaver Lake in Stanley Park. If you’re in the Fraser Valley or don’t mind a trip in that direction, Aldergrove Regional Park and MacDonald Park in Abbotsford would also be ideal viewing spots.

“Lay back, look up, and be patient,” adds Michael Unger, the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre programs coordinator.