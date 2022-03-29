Meta is opening an engineering hub and it will bring 2,500 jobs to Toronto

Meta announced their plans to open a new engineering hub in Toronto on Tuesday, and it will bring hundreds of jobs to the city.

The engineering hub will create up to 2,500 jobs over the next several years, according to a press release. Most of the roles opening up will be engineer-focused “and expected to span across building extended reality experiences and Meta technologies.”

Meta is the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. The Toronto-based hub will help develop the company’s virtual reality metaverse.

“The metaverse has the potential to unlock access to creative, social and economic opportunities, and we want to work closely with Canadians, who are already building for this future, to shape it from the start,’ Garrick Tiplady, VP and Country Director at Meta in Canada, said in a press release.

Meta also plans to establish the first Canadian WhatsApp, Messenger and Remote Presence engineering teams and grow their Canadian Reality Labs and AI Research teams.

The company also announced more than half a million dollars in unrestricted grants for research labs that will help advance the metaverse.

“This major investment builds on Meta’s long-term commitment to our province and is a strong vote of confidence in our skilled and diverse workforce,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a press release. “It sends a clear signal to the rest of the world that Ontario is, once again, the best place anywhere to do business.”