SportsSoccerWhitecaps

Messi is making more MLS money than entire Vancouver Whitecaps team

Noah Strang
Noah Strang
|
Oct 20 2023, 11:53 pm
Messi is making more MLS money than entire Vancouver Whitecaps team
Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports | Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

The arrival of Lionel Messi to North America has completely changed the MLS.

The Argentinian superstar has brought a ton of new eyeballs to the league, and he’s being paid handsomely to do so. The latest MLS salary report shows that Messi is getting a total guaranteed compensation of $20.47 million.

That’s more than all but four teams, one being Messi’s own Inter Miami.

When the money is compared to the Vancouver Whitecaps, it’s not even close. The Whitecaps’ total payroll is $13.6 million. That is just barely more than half of Messi’s total guaranteed compensation.

The second-highest-paid player in the MLS is Toronto FC’s Lorenzo Insigne. The Italian star has a total guaranteed compensation of $15.4 million. He is also making more than all of the Whitecaps combined.

Here is the complete list of all the payrolls for the different MLS teams as per the last MLS salary report.

Team Guaranteed compensation
Inter Miami $39,419,071
Toronto FC $31,672,886
LA Galaxy $25,038,692
LAFC $20,841,863
Leo Messi $20,446,667
Chicago Fire $20,415,828
Atlanta $19,847,184
Seattle Sounders $19,185,352
Austin $19,038,551
Houston Dynamo $17,459,127
DC United $17,302,163
New England Revolution $17,013,587
Nashville SC $16,990,388
Portland Timbers $16,215,874
Columbus Crew $15,313,747
Sporting KC $14,979,335
New York City FC $14,965,285
FC Dallas $14,711,587
San Jose Earthquakes $14,600,008
Minnesota United $14,569,690
Colorado Rapids $14,496,437
FC Cincinnati $14,348,728
Real Salt Lake $14,285,938
Charlotte FC $13,889,425
Vancouver Whitecaps $13,626,865
Philadelphia Union $13,419,282
New York Red Bulls $11,331,027
St Louis FC $11,186,787
CF Montreal $10,920,537
Orlando City FC $9,642,918

Taking a look at the salary breakdown for the Whitecaps, it’s Ryan Gauld who is making the most money to no one’s surprise. While he is sometimes called “the Scottish Messi,” he resembles the Argentinian forward more on the pitch than he does financially as he’s getting about 1/10th of the salary.

The salaries on the Whitecaps range from $67,000 to $2.5 million.

Here is the full breakdown of how much every Whitecaps player is being paid this season.

Name Position Base salary Guaranteed compensation
Ryan Gauld M-F $2,400,000 $2,505,000
Richie Laryea D $1,436,338 $1,436,338
Andrés Cubas D-M $1,050,000 $1,146,375
Alessandro Schöpf M-F $900,000 $992,500
Mathías Laborda D $760,000 $903,625
Sam Adekugbe D $729,516 $817,516
Pedro Vite M-F $592,000 $645,997
Ranko Veselinovic D $495,000 $580,500
Caio Alexandre Souza e Silva M $500,000 $562,500
Brian White F $511,000 $511,000
Tristan Blackmon D $400,000 $451,208
Russell Teibert D-M $400,000 $449,375
Déiber Caicedo M $350,000 $381,125
Luís Martins D $300,000 $300,000
Yohei Takaoka GK $179,520 $297,233
Junior Hoilett M $228,000 $228,000
Thomas Hasal GK $203,000 $222,412
Sebastian Berhalter M $150,000 $160,250
Javain Brown D $140,000 $153,688
Ryan Raposo M $120,000 $137,000
Kamron Habibullah M $85,444 $95,044
Ali Ahmed M $85,444 $94,819
Matteo Campagna D $85,444 $94,456
Karifa Yao D $89,716 $94,123
J.C. Ngando D-M $67,360 $85,359
Max Anchor GK $67,360 $74,802
Simon Becher F $67,360 $70,485
Isaac Boehmer GK $68,775 $68,775
Levonte Johnson M $67,360 $67,360

 

Noah StrangNoah Strang
+ Offside
+ Soccer
+ Whitecaps
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop