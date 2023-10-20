Messi is making more MLS money than entire Vancouver Whitecaps team

The arrival of Lionel Messi to North America has completely changed the MLS.

The Argentinian superstar has brought a ton of new eyeballs to the league, and he’s being paid handsomely to do so. The latest MLS salary report shows that Messi is getting a total guaranteed compensation of $20.47 million.

That’s more than all but four teams, one being Messi’s own Inter Miami.

When the money is compared to the Vancouver Whitecaps, it’s not even close. The Whitecaps’ total payroll is $13.6 million. That is just barely more than half of Messi’s total guaranteed compensation.

The second-highest-paid player in the MLS is Toronto FC’s Lorenzo Insigne. The Italian star has a total guaranteed compensation of $15.4 million. He is also making more than all of the Whitecaps combined.

Here is the complete list of all the payrolls for the different MLS teams as per the last MLS salary report.

Team Guaranteed compensation Inter Miami $39,419,071 Toronto FC $31,672,886 LA Galaxy $25,038,692 LAFC $20,841,863 Leo Messi $20,446,667 Chicago Fire $20,415,828 Atlanta $19,847,184 Seattle Sounders $19,185,352 Austin $19,038,551 Houston Dynamo $17,459,127 DC United $17,302,163 New England Revolution $17,013,587 Nashville SC $16,990,388 Portland Timbers $16,215,874 Columbus Crew $15,313,747 Sporting KC $14,979,335 New York City FC $14,965,285 FC Dallas $14,711,587 San Jose Earthquakes $14,600,008 Minnesota United $14,569,690 Colorado Rapids $14,496,437 FC Cincinnati $14,348,728 Real Salt Lake $14,285,938 Charlotte FC $13,889,425 Vancouver Whitecaps $13,626,865 Philadelphia Union $13,419,282 New York Red Bulls $11,331,027 St Louis FC $11,186,787 CF Montreal $10,920,537 Orlando City FC $9,642,918

Taking a look at the salary breakdown for the Whitecaps, it’s Ryan Gauld who is making the most money to no one’s surprise. While he is sometimes called “the Scottish Messi,” he resembles the Argentinian forward more on the pitch than he does financially as he’s getting about 1/10th of the salary.

The salaries on the Whitecaps range from $67,000 to $2.5 million.

Here is the full breakdown of how much every Whitecaps player is being paid this season.