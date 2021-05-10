We told you popular Tokyo-born ramen shop Menya Itto was officially opening its first North American location in Vancouver last fall, and things are finally moving along despite COVID-19-related delays.

The brand’s new outpost will be opening at 1479 Robson Street, the former location of Ramen Koika.

Known as “The King of Tsukemen,” Menya Itto was created by Yukihiko Sakamoto. Menya is said to have a “unique style” of lighter ramen full of rich flavour.

Patrons who order Tsukemen-style ramen are served chilled soba noodles in one bowl, and hot ramen broth in another. Folks can dip noodles into the base and slurp them up to their heart’s content.

Menya Itto is recognized as one of Japan’s top-rated ramen spots, and it operates several locations across Asia.

Stay tuned for an exact opening date. In the meantime, check out this sneak peek of the interior.

Menya Itto Vancouver

Address: 1479 Robson Street, Vancouver