A Vancouver-based lifestyle brand that lies on the intersections of art, fashion, and social justice is welcoming everyone into its community that celebrates Black creatives, past and present.

Melanin Rising, founded by artist, activist and educator Naomi Grace in 2019, creates a variety of empowering plant-based apparel and wellness products for people of the African diaspora and allies.

The apparel, accessories and personal care items can be bought online, and the extensive collection has expanded from the brand’s first iconic shirt.

Melanin Rising’s first shirt, “read bell hooks,” was made on an old tank top with an ink-jet printer and iron-on transfer paper. At the time, Grace was working on her anti-racism consulting and education services company, Euphony, and intended the shirt to be a conversation starter. Plus, it was a way to encourage others to read the works of American author and social activist Gloria Jean Watkins, who went by the pen name bell hooks.

After posting the shirt on social media, Grace received inquiries asking where people could get one of their own. After creating a run of “read bell hooks” shirts and making additional styles that paid tribute to visionaries like Maya Angelou and John Lewis, she realized that fashion could be an effective way to educate and unite.

Melanin Rising’s four core values are creation, education, celebration and liberation, which are reflected in the lifestyle items they produce. These include eye-catching shirts that urge people to “love people like you love black culture” and remind people that the “revolution will not be colonized.”

There are a number of uniquely designed accessories like tote bags and a travel mug available online, as well as handcrafted personal care products that were made with melanated skin and afro-textured hair in mind.

A variety of Melanin Rising’s items will be made available in the Vancouver Art Gallery gift shop soon. However, those wanting to shop sooner can attend a pop-up being held at Naomi Grace Studio on August 20 and 21.

Grace was selected to be part of the 2022-25 cohort of the City of Vancouver Artist Studio Award and will be working on various components of a multisensory art installation and hosting community arts-integrated events over the next three years.

The pop-up shop at 1573 West 6th Avenue runs from 10 am to 6 pm each day and is an opportunity to explore the studio, shop for Melanin Rising items, and discover the lifestyle brand’s new tech-enabled products.

The multisensory artist who leads a non-alcoholic lifestyle has also partnered with Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic and will be mixing zero-proof lemonade cocktails for attendees this weekend.

For more information, visit melaninrisingapparel.com.