Meghan Markle's former Canadian home is up for sale again

Aug 22 2024, 6:45 pm
Even though it’s been more than seven years since Meghan Markle was living in Toronto during the filming of Suits, there’s something kind of exciting about seeing her old home pop up on the market.

For the non-Suits superfans out there, Meghan Markle, actor and spouse of Prince Harry, used to rent out this cute house in Seaton Village – 10 Yarmouth Road.

10 Yarmouth Rd. Toronto meghan markle

The renovated basement.

With a purple brick exterior and a Tiffany blue entry door, it’s hard to miss.

And back in 2017, the home was up for sale for just under $1.4 million.

10 Yarmouth Rd. Toronto meghan markle

The dining room.

Now, it’s back on the market for $1,895,000.

10 Yarmouth Rd. Toronto meghan markle

The new front porch.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is very cute and has undergone several renos since it was bought in 2018, realtor Daniel Freeman told blogTO.

10 Yarmouth Rd. Toronto

The living room and dining room with new hardwood floors.

As you walk in, there’s a bright open-concept living room and dining room.

10 Yarmouth Rd. Toronto meghan markle

The living room.

The home is quite modern and has new wide plank hardwood flooring.

10 Yarmouth Rd. Toronto

The kitchen.

The kitchen is sleek, with glossy cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

10 Yarmouth Rd. Toronto

The primary bedroom.

Upstairs, you’ll find the sunny bedrooms and an updated bathroom.

10 Yarmouth Rd. Toronto

The basement has built-in cabinets that hide the washer-dryer.

The basement has been completely renovated and now features a brand-new three-piece bathroom, a bunch of built-ins and a nice cozy rec room.

10 Yarmouth Rd. Toronto

The backyard.

The backyard has also been spruced up with a nice patio and boxwoods for extra privacy.

10 Yarmouth Rd. Toronto

The garage.

There’s also a double-car garage off the laneway with a Tesla charger.

10 Yarmouth Rd. Toronto

The renovated bathroom in the basement.

According to the listing, this garage could be converted into a two-storey laneway house with 1,330 square feet of living space.

10 Yarmouth Rd. Toronto

An office or bedroom.

So the fact that this detached house is under $2 million is a kind of a steal.

10 Yarmouth Rd. Toronto

An aerial shot of the backyard.

We wouldn’t be surprised if it goes for over asking, especially considering houses in this neighbourhood go for an average of $3 million.

