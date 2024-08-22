Meghan Markle's former Canadian home is up for sale again

Even though it’s been more than seven years since Meghan Markle was living in Toronto during the filming of Suits, there’s something kind of exciting about seeing her old home pop up on the market.

For the non-Suits superfans out there, Meghan Markle, actor and spouse of Prince Harry, used to rent out this cute house in Seaton Village – 10 Yarmouth Road.

With a purple brick exterior and a Tiffany blue entry door, it’s hard to miss.

And back in 2017, the home was up for sale for just under $1.4 million.

Now, it’s back on the market for $1,895,000.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is very cute and has undergone several renos since it was bought in 2018, realtor Daniel Freeman told blogTO.

As you walk in, there’s a bright open-concept living room and dining room.

The home is quite modern and has new wide plank hardwood flooring.

The kitchen is sleek, with glossy cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

Upstairs, you’ll find the sunny bedrooms and an updated bathroom.

The basement has been completely renovated and now features a brand-new three-piece bathroom, a bunch of built-ins and a nice cozy rec room.

The backyard has also been spruced up with a nice patio and boxwoods for extra privacy.

There’s also a double-car garage off the laneway with a Tesla charger.

According to the listing, this garage could be converted into a two-storey laneway house with 1,330 square feet of living space.

So the fact that this detached house is under $2 million is a kind of a steal.

We wouldn’t be surprised if it goes for over asking, especially considering houses in this neighbourhood go for an average of $3 million.