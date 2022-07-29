Summer is in full swing and we couldn’t be happier. Now is the perfect time to take to our beloved mountains for a hike.

Seriously, is there anything better than breathing in the crisp, alpine fresh air as you scale higher and higher towards those epic views that we’ve all come to adore in our vast and scenic country? The stresses and strains of our daily lives literally fall away the second we step onto the trail and away from the hustle and bustle of nearby roads and towns. Bliss. And that feeling when we reach the top and admire the postcard-worthy views while ravenously digging into our tasty sandwich? There’s nothing quite like it.

What we don’t love is when our boots are uncomfortable. We’ve all been there, with blisters or squished toes from ill-fitting or poor-quality boots, trying to stumble back to the car (and our open-toe sandals) as quickly as possible.

That doesn’t have to be the case this long weekend. If you’ve planned a hike in the near future and are in need of a footwear upgrade, MEC has you covered. Head to your nearest store before August 2 to grab some boots or trail shoes in their annual ‘Big Boot Blowout’ sale. You can also shop for these amazing footwear deals before August 2 on the MEC website.

There are deals galore up for grabs on heavy-hitting outdoor brands, including Oboz, Salomon, Merrell, and Keen. These brands don’t go on sale often so it’s a good idea to take advantage of this huge footwear sale — your feet will thank you.

A fan favourite for hikers who face wet conditions (let’s face it, the current summer weather isn’t always the case in this part of the world), the Oboz Bridger Mid B-Dry Hiking Shoes (women’s and men’s) are now $201.97, down from $239.95.

Perfect for a variety of conditions, thanks to the waterproof membrane and all-terrain sole, the Keen Ridge Flex Mid Waterproof Light Trail Shoes (women’s and men’s) are now priced at $173.97, down from $229.95.

Made for multi-stop travel adventures, including rough trails, the Merrell Moab Adventure 3 Shoes (women’s and men’s) now cost $128.97, down from $169.95.

This savings event is part of the store’s biggest annual sale, ‘Mountain Days’ which celebrates over five decades of MEC. The Mountain Days sale is offering up to 50% off on over 1,000 outdoor equipment, footwear, and clothing items, including camping, hiking, kayaking, paddle boarding, trail running, biking, and more — for adults and children.

New deals are on offer each week, so make sure to check out the MEC website or pop into your local store in Vancouver (111 2nd Avenue East), Langley (6121 200th Street), or North Vancouver (212 Brooksbank Avenue).

When: Until August 2, 2022

Where: MEC stores and online

