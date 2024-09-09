Get groceries. Decide what to eat. Cook it. Clean up. Repeat three times a day.

Of all the Sisyphean tasks adulthood has presented me with, I have a particular dislike for cooking. Scratch that — it’s not the cooking I mind so much as the repetitiveness of it all. I’m a busy gal with a lot on my plate (literally and metaphorically), and eating nutritious dinners would be so much easier if all I had to do was the cooking.

Naturally, when I heard about Fresh Prep, I jumped at the chance to try out the meal kit delivery service. A delicious meal minus the shopping and prep? Yes, please!

Meal planning made easy

How it works is simple. You sign up online, selecting a plan size and noting any dietary restrictions. From there, you choose from 18 weekly recipes and have the option to include add-ons, like ready-to-eat meals or salads.

When the delivery day rolls around, you’ll get fresh pre-cut and pre-portioned ingredients in an insulated cooler bag. The meals themselves take under 30 minutes to cook, so you’ll be eating good in no time.

My Fresh Prep meal kit delivery arrived on Sunday, and the timing couldn’t have been better. Between cleaning my house, attending book club, and sneaking in an evening gym session, I wasn’t sure I’d have time to get groceries. As promised, an insulated cooler bag full of prepared ingredients found its way to my door.

Curry in a hurry

My first recipe was the Red Thai Chicken Curry with zucchini and jasmine rice. I’m convinced that a good curry is the ultimate comfort food, and this one especially so, considering the prep work was already done. Seriously, even the chicken came pre-diced! All I had to do was chop a few veggies and add stuff to a pan. Easy peasy.

I ended up with a fragrant, creamy, and filling meal with a restaurant-quality taste. The recipe said that it would make two servings, but I was able to stretch mine across three lunches thanks to the chicken and abundance of vegetables.

Another perk was that because everything was pre-portioned, I wasn’t guilty of any food waste. For example, the recipe only called for about a quarter of a cup of diced onion and half a zucchini, so that’s what I received. Nothing was left to wither away in my fridge.

Better than takeout

My second recipe was the Ginger Beef and Jasmine Rice with sesame garlic green beans. I was particularly intrigued by this meal because I’ve only ever had ginger beef as takeout — never homemade.

This recipe was marked “moderate”, but even then, it was super easy to make. Like my first meal, the beef came pre-shredded, the carrots already julienned, and they even separated the egg whites. Once again, all I had to do was some mixing and frying.

And seriously, I can’t emphasize how delicious this recipe was. The sauce was a perfect blend of sweet and savoury, and the addition of chilli flakes allowed me to add the perfect amount of spice. I actually found myself excited to eat leftovers the next day.

The Fresh Prep impact

While the Fresh Prep meal kit was convenient for me, I was also impressed with its level of sustainability. Because the ingredients came pre-portioned in a reusable container, there was very little single-use plastic or waste.

All I have to do is return my Zero Waste Kit along with my reusable cooler bag upon my next delivery or schedule a free pickup. Fresh Prep takes care of the rest!

Fresh Prep also has meaningful partnerships with organizations that combat food insecurity, reduce food waste, lower carbon emissions, and sustainably sourced seafood. Plus with options that include breakfast, dinner, ready-to-eat meals, and delicious salads, Fresh Prep has you covered for every meal of the day.

Think Fresh Prep could be a good fit for your life? Learn more by visiting them online! You can get up to 75% off your first order — conditions apply. And while you’re at it, check out the delectable recipes offered each week. I’m already planning what I should order next!