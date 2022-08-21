Canada gets mid-air, goal-line save just before winning World Juniors gold (VIDEO)

Mason McTavish saved Canada’s World Juniors, and maybe the tournament as a whole with arguably the best goal-line save you’ll ever see.

In overtime of the 2022 World Juniors gold medal game between Canada and Finland, the visiting side seemed like they were right about to complete a two-goal comeback. Tied 2-2 in the extra frame, a Finnish shot sailed past Canadian goalie Dylan Garand and was about an inch away from ending the game.

But McTavish had other plans, batting the puck out of mid-air with a save to keep the game — and the World Juniors hopes for Canada — alive. You’ll really have to see it to believe it, in what’s sure to be on TSN’s highlight reel for the coming months on end:

Moments later, Canada’s Kent Johnson would score the overtime winner, as Canada claimed another World Juniors gold medal.

TEAM CANADA IS THE 2022 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPION! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/n1P5VAM67V — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 21, 2022

McTavish didn’t exactly contain his emotions well, describing the goal, letting an f-bomb slide on TSN.

mason mctavish keeps it family friendly pic.twitter.com/cEu07663FR — ava (@teapottoffoIi) August 21, 2022

Here’ a couple alternate angles of the incredible play:

McTavish bats the puck out of the air in overtime to keep Canada’s gold medal hopes alive, absolutely incredible 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bP2LCnDmCI — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 21, 2022

here's the full 3-on-1 from finland that led to mason mctavish's goal line save and canada's win shortly thereafter. what a play. pic.twitter.com/bQ7gdXZlPz — zach laing (@zjlaing) August 21, 2022

Unsurprisingly, the play garnered a fair amount of reaction online:

Canadian Heritage Moment: Mason McTavish Goal Line Save #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/znkyMZOnuq — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) August 21, 2022

McTavish's stick was further from the net than the puck at this point. Just insane stuff. pic.twitter.com/BQnoRten1P — Mark Norman (@MNorman87) August 21, 2022

Mason McTavish, greatest play in World Junior history? Has to be in the running. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) August 21, 2022

There's going to be a stamp in the future of McTavish's save — Nathan Fournier (@jrhockeywriter) August 21, 2022

Just insane that save from Mason McTavish. Off the line. In the air. Inches away from Finland's gold medal. — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) August 21, 2022

MASON MCTAVISH JUST PULLED A PUCK OFF THE GOAL LINE! — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) August 21, 2022

It might’ve been a weird tournament on many fronts, but it was one heck of a finish.