Canada gets mid-air, goal-line save just before winning World Juniors gold (VIDEO)

Adam Laskaris
Aug 21 2022, 3:22 am
TSN/ NHL Network

Mason McTavish saved Canada’s World Juniors, and maybe the tournament as a whole with arguably the best goal-line save you’ll ever see.

In overtime of the 2022 World Juniors gold medal game between Canada and Finland, the visiting side seemed like they were right about to complete a two-goal comeback. Tied 2-2 in the extra frame, a Finnish shot sailed past Canadian goalie Dylan Garand and was about an inch away from ending the game.

But McTavish had other plans, batting the puck out of mid-air with a save to keep the game — and the World Juniors hopes for Canada — alive. You’ll really have to see it to believe it, in what’s sure to be on TSN’s highlight reel for the coming months on end:

Moments later, Canada’s Kent Johnson would score the overtime winner, as Canada claimed another World Juniors gold medal.

McTavish didn’t exactly contain his emotions well, describing the goal, letting an f-bomb slide on TSN.

Here’ a couple alternate angles of the incredible play:

Unsurprisingly, the play garnered a fair amount of reaction online:

It might’ve been a weird tournament on many fronts, but it was one heck of a finish.

 

