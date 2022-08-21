Canada gets mid-air, goal-line save just before winning World Juniors gold (VIDEO)
Mason McTavish saved Canada’s World Juniors, and maybe the tournament as a whole with arguably the best goal-line save you’ll ever see.
In overtime of the 2022 World Juniors gold medal game between Canada and Finland, the visiting side seemed like they were right about to complete a two-goal comeback. Tied 2-2 in the extra frame, a Finnish shot sailed past Canadian goalie Dylan Garand and was about an inch away from ending the game.
But McTavish had other plans, batting the puck out of mid-air with a save to keep the game — and the World Juniors hopes for Canada — alive. You’ll really have to see it to believe it, in what’s sure to be on TSN’s highlight reel for the coming months on end:
MASON MCTAVISH. THAT IS THE TWEET.#WORLDJUNIORS pic.twitter.com/1wlgnbq1Bm
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 21, 2022
Moments later, Canada’s Kent Johnson would score the overtime winner, as Canada claimed another World Juniors gold medal.
TEAM CANADA IS THE 2022 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPION! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/n1P5VAM67V
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 21, 2022
McTavish didn’t exactly contain his emotions well, describing the goal, letting an f-bomb slide on TSN.
mason mctavish keeps it family friendly pic.twitter.com/cEu07663FR
— ava (@teapottoffoIi) August 21, 2022
Here’ a couple alternate angles of the incredible play:
McTavish bats the puck out of the air in overtime to keep Canada’s gold medal hopes alive, absolutely incredible 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bP2LCnDmCI
— Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 21, 2022
here's the full 3-on-1 from finland that led to mason mctavish's goal line save and canada's win shortly thereafter. what a play. pic.twitter.com/bQ7gdXZlPz
— zach laing (@zjlaing) August 21, 2022
Unsurprisingly, the play garnered a fair amount of reaction online:
Canadian Heritage Moment: Mason McTavish Goal Line Save #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/znkyMZOnuq
— Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) August 21, 2022
McTavish's stick was further from the net than the puck at this point. Just insane stuff. pic.twitter.com/BQnoRten1P
— Mark Norman (@MNorman87) August 21, 2022
Mason McTavish, greatest play in World Junior history? Has to be in the running.
— Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) August 21, 2022
There's going to be a stamp in the future of McTavish's save
— Nathan Fournier (@jrhockeywriter) August 21, 2022
Just insane that save from Mason McTavish.
Off the line. In the air.
Inches away from Finland's gold medal.
— Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) August 21, 2022
MASON MCTAVISH JUST PULLED A PUCK OFF THE GOAL LINE!
— Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) August 21, 2022
It might’ve been a weird tournament on many fronts, but it was one heck of a finish.
