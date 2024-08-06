Summer sadly can’t last forever, but if you’re looking to make the most of the last bouts of sunshine and warmth, McDonald’s is launching a new McFlurry, taking inspiration from a campfire favourite.

Starting on August 6, McDonald’s customers across Canada will be able to get their hands on the new S’mores McFlurry, bringing a taste of the great outdoors to a location near you.

The McFlurry is made with a graham cracker-style crumble and mini marshmallows in classic vanilla soft-serve, blended with hot fudge for a hit of that gooey s’mores goodness.

“Nothing says summer like a new McFlurry flavour, and the S’mores McFlurry is our twist on a classic summer treat,” said Jeff Anderson, culinary innovation lead at McDonald’s Canada.

“Every spoonful promises a taste of summer and pure fun, to help get every bite out of the season.”

The S’mores McFlurry will be available across Canada for a limited time only, so you’ll want to get your hands on one before summer is out.

While McFlurry flavours come and go, McDonald’s has also promised that more exciting flavours are on the way, so stay tuned!