Apr 22 2022, 8:41 pm
Talk about a throwback!

McDonald’s Canada has teamed up with a Toronto-based clothing line for a retro, limited-edition collection of t-shirts, hoodies, sweaters and more.

In honour of McHappy Day taking place on May 11, the fast-food chain has teamed up with Peace Collective for a nostalgic line of clothes featuring the iconic McDonaldland characters from your childhood.

mcdonalds peace collective

Hayley Green/Daily Hive

A portion of the proceeds of every sale from the collection will go towards the Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada and families with sick children across Canada, according to the chain.

“It’s truly an honour to partner with McDonald’s Canada and RMHC for McHappy Day for the third year in a row,” said Yanal Dhailieh, founder of Peace Collective.

mcdonalds peace collective

Hayley Green/Daily Hive

“At Peace Collective, we’re driven by a passion to make giving back easy and accessible, so we’re thrilled to get the chance to design this exclusive McHappy Day collection and bring our joint vision of helping communities in need to life.”

Along with your typical hoodies and t-shirts, the brand also made varsity jackets featuring the bright yellow and red McDonald’s colours, toques, and even tote bags.

The nostalgic collection is available for purchase until May 11 while supplies last.

