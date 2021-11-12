McDonald's introducing new loyalty reward program in Canada

How do you “McLike” the sound of free McDonald’s?
McDonald’s Canada is introducing its first-ever loyalty reward program across the country on November 16. The new program — MyMcDonald’s Reward — earns “McUsers” 100 points for every $1 spent on menu items.
Current McDonald’s app users will be automatically enrolled in the new program, and new users can sign up by downloading the restaurant chain’s app.
Everyone will receive a 5,000-point bonus with their first purchase through the app. Guests need to present their MyMcDonald’s Rewards code every time they pay for an order or get points automatically when they order on the app.
Rewards range from free coffee to fries, sandwiches, and full meals. “The new program boasts five Rewards tiers, giving guests more all-day options to redeem for than ever before,” says McDonald’s Canada.
Here’s what you’ll be able to get with accumulated MyMcDonald’s points.
2,000 Points
Choose from:
- Premium Roast Coffee/Tea/Iced Coffee (any size)
- Hash Brown
- Vanilla Cone
- Two Li’L Donuts
4,000 Points
Choose from:
- Fries (any size)
- Sausage McMuffin
- Cheeseburger
- Latte (any size)
6,000 Points
Choose from:
- McDouble
- McMuffin breakfast sandwich (choice of Egg McMuffin, Bacon’ N Egg McMuffin, or Sausage’ N Egg McMuffin)
- Junior Chicken
- Snack Size McFlurry
10,000 Points
Choose from:
- Big Mac
- McMuffin Extra Value Meal (choice of Egg McMuffin, Bacon’ N Egg McMuffin, or Sausage’ N Egg McMuffin Extra Value Meal)
- 6-pc Chicken McNuggets
- Happy Meal (any)
14,000 Points
Choose from:
- Quarter Pounder with Cheese Extra Value Meal
- Big Mac Extra Value Meal
- McChicken Extra Value Meal
- 10-pc Chicken McNuggets
“Our guests are some of the most loyal in the world, and we’re pleased to offer them more reasons to visit us, again and again. This announcement marks another step in our digital ambition as we continue transforming the McDonald’s experience on both sides of the counter, which began with the introduction of self-serve kiosks in 2015,” said Jacques Mignault, President & Chief Executive Officer, McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Limited.
“Our ongoing investment in technology is helping to drive exponential growth across our channels, including McDelivery, Drive-Thru, in restaurants and via our mobile offerings and digital innovations, which gives our guests greater options and personalization across their McDonald’s experience.”
The MyMcDonald’s Rewards program launches Canada-wide after a successful pilot test at McDonald’s restaurants in Manitoba, Fort Frances, Kenora, and Dryden, Ontario, from late August through mid-November 2021.
The new MyMcDonald’s Rewards program replaces the current McDonald’s Rewards program on the McDonald’s app, where guests were collecting digital punches on hot beverages and fries. Guests with outstanding punches on the app and who choose to enroll in the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program will have them converted at 300 points per punch.