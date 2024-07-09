McDonald's launches $1 coffee across Canada

If you’re looking to make your daily coffee run a bit cheaper, McDonald’s is now making its coffee even more affordable for Canadians.

From July 9, McDonald’s will be offering its small-sized McCafé Premium Roast Coffee for just $1 across Canada.

Each size up will add an extra 25 cents, so a medium coffee will set you back $1.25, a large will be $1.50, and an extra-large will cost $1.75 from McDonald’s locations nationwide.

The offer is also available all day, every day, so whether you’re looking for a caffeine boost to get you through the morning or for an afternoon pick-me-up, you’ll be able to take advantage.

“We strive to be a brand for everyone and understand how important it is to provide affordable options to our guests every day,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, chief marketing officer at McDonald’s Canada.

“Our new everyday pricing makes it easy for coffee lovers to start their day with a delicious cup of quality coffee at a great price.”

Coffee can be ordered at McDonald’s restaurants across Canada or on the McDonald’s app.