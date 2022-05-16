McDonald's Canada is looking to hire 25,000 people before summer

Almost everyone knows at least someone who has worked at a McDonald’s at one point in their life.

The major fast-food chain – which is one of the biggest employers in Canada, with about one in ten people working there at some point in their career – is planning to hire 25,000 people across Canada over the next three months.

The golden arches have served as a place of employment for nearly ten percent of the population, from summer jobs to long-time careers.

In order to entice more people to apply for positions, and to give them a sense of what it’s like, McDonald’s has introduced a virtual game that lets you see what it’s like to be behind the counter.

Crush the Rush Crew – which is not dissimilar to the popular game Overcooked – gets players to race against the clock to fulfill orders as they come through the Drive-Thru window. If more than five orders pile up, the game is over.

The fast-paced game, only available to play until May 22, is a fun way to give future employees a chance to see what it would be like to work in a busy McDonald’s restaurant.

Back in the real world, McDonald’s will be looking to hire in communities all over the country, including numerous positions in the following places:

390 in Vancouver, BC

130 in Red Deer, AB

30 in Thompson, MB

310 in Northern Ontario, ON

1,000 in Montreal, QC

65 in Fredericton, NB

You can apply for one of the many positions online now.