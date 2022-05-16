FoodFood News

McDonald's Canada is looking to hire 25,000 people before summer

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
May 16 2022, 11:41 pm
McDonald's Canada is looking to hire 25,000 people before summer
Crush the Rush Crew/McDonald's
Almost everyone knows at least someone who has worked at a McDonald’s at one point in their life.

The major fast-food chain – which is one of the biggest employers in Canada, with about one in ten people working there at some point in their career – is planning to hire 25,000 people across Canada over the next three months.

The golden arches have served as a place of employment for nearly ten percent of the population, from summer jobs to long-time careers.

In order to entice more people to apply for positions, and to give them a sense of what it’s like, McDonald’s has introduced a virtual game that lets you see what it’s like to be behind the counter.

Mcdonald's crush the rush crew

Crush the Rush Crew/McDonald’s

Crush the Rush Crew – which is not dissimilar to the popular game Overcooked – gets players to race against the clock to fulfill orders as they come through the Drive-Thru window. If more than five orders pile up, the game is over.

The fast-paced game, only available to play until May 22, is a fun way to give future employees a chance to see what it would be like to work in a busy McDonald’s restaurant.

Back in the real world, McDonald’s will be looking to hire in communities all over the country, including numerous positions in the following places:

  • 390 in Vancouver, BC
  • 130 in Red Deer, AB
  • 30 in Thompson, MB
  • 310 in Northern Ontario, ON
  • 1,000 in Montreal, QC
  • 65 in Fredericton, NB

You can apply for one of the many positions online now.

