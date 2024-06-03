McDavid on Oilers going to Stanley Cup Final: "Feels like a dream"

The Edmonton Oilers are going to the Stanley Cup Final.

It’s the first trip to the Final for Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who has been in Edmonton for nine years. Needless to say, it’s been a long time coming for the best hockey player in the world.

“It feels like a dream,” McDavid told Sportsnet’s Kyle Bukauskas.

“When the horn went off, that’s the loudest I’ve ever heard it (in Edmonton). It’s a special place to play, honestly, so much history and these fans, it’s great to hear their support… Everybody deserves it.”

"It feels like a dream." Fresh off of booking his first career trip to the #StanleyCup Final, Connor McDavid chats with @sportsnetkyle. pic.twitter.com/VfY0PD0oAo — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 3, 2024

McDavid scored perhaps the most beautiful goal of the playoffs in the first period, and assisted on another. The Oilers held on from there, putting just 10 shots on goal in the game, which is a new franchise record-low in a playoff game.

“It was a crazy one tonight, not our best effort. We hung in there, found a way to get a win… It wasn’t pretty, but we got it done.”

At the other end of the rink, Stuart Skinner had a signature game, stopping 34 of 35 shots he faced.

“I can’t say enough good things,” McDavid said about his goaltender. “A lot of people doubted him. A lot of people said things about him, but he’s done nothing but stand in there for us and stand tall. So happy for him.”

The Stanley Cup Final begins Saturday in Florida. It’s the first time since 2006 that Edmonton will play for the Cup. The Oilers are in search of their first championship since 1990.