Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been putting on a show in the Stanley Cup Final, and he’s letting everyone know about it – even the media.

On Tuesday night, McDavid put up one of the most memorable performances in recent Stanley Cup Final history, scoring four points, including a highlight reel goal to keep the Oilers’ season alive.

While Edmonton dropped the first three games of the championship series and seemed like getting embarrassingly swept out of the final could’ve been a possibility, McDavid has now registered eight points in just the last two games to give his team a shot at winning the whole thing.

Prior to Game 5 on Tuesday, McDavid and teammate Connor Brown shared the same mantra to the media: “Drag ‘em back to Alberta,” a reference to a potential Game 6 being played this Friday night in Edmonton.

Much has been made about the travel schedule in this series, which is the longest distance between two home arenas in Stanley Cup Final history.

And in his press conference following the game, McDavid once again referenced the long travel schedule, with another flight on the horizon for the Oilers.

“I love playing in the playoffs. I love playing with this group. It’s been a fun ride, and we’re glad it’s going to go one more day. But that’s all we’ve earned here: Another day, another flight. We’ll be ready to go in Edmonton on Friday,” McDavid said after the game.

McDavid was also seen giving the media a bit of a friendly jab while wandering through the arena about their trip back to Edmonton.

“You guys excited for your flight? I’m just making you guys fly,” McDavid said in a clip that was caught by the ESPN social media team.

Game 6 will be held Friday at Edmonton’s Rogers Place, with puck drop set for 6 pm MT/8 pm ET. If the Oilers win that one, a winner-take-all Game 7 will be held Monday in Florida at the same start time.