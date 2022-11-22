McDavid is blowing away Matthews in Hart Trophy odds right now

Connor McDavid is pulling away from Auston Matthews.

And the rest of the field, too.

McDavid, already the odds-on favourite to net his first Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy as the NHL’s top goal-getter, is the overwhelmingly preferred skater to add a third Hart Memorial Trophy to his collection.

The Edmonton Oilers captain is a +105 favourite to net the award, according to Stake.com, meaning a $100 bet would return $205.

To compare, Matthews has the second-best odds at +885, with Nathan MacKinnon third at +1,140.

Matthews won the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award for first time last June. McDavid finished second in voting for each.

McDavid leads the league with 16 goals and 35 points through 19 games. He’s on pace for 69 goals — the highest total since Mario Lemieux of the Pittsburgh Penguins netted 69 in the 1995-96 season.

His 35 points trends to a total of 151 over a full 82-game schedule, too, which would be the highest since Lemieux’s 161 points in 1995-96.

Matthews sits tied for 26th in NHL scoring with 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 20 games for the Maple Leafs this season. MacKinnon, with 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) sits tied for eighth.

Leon Draisaitl, McDavid’s Oilers teammate, is second in NHL scoring with 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 19 games. His +1,260 betting line is fourth.

McDavid, whose career high in points is 123 set in 2021-22, has two Hart Memorial Trophies, given to the player “adjudged to be the most valuable to his team,” on his mantle from efforts in 2017 and 2021, as well as Ted Lindsay Awards as “most outstanding player” from 2017, 2018, and 2021.

He is a two-time NHL All-Star team member, and has Art Ross Trophies as the league’s leading scorer in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022.

Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard odds

Here’s a look at the Hart Memorial Trophy odds, courtesy of Stake: