McDavid still believes in Oilers: “It’s not over until it’s over”

The worst-case scenario has played out for the Edmonton Oilers as they now find themselves down 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final after yet another loss to the Florida Panthers.

It’s a situation that only one other team, the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs, has been able to dig out of in the final and it’s now the only path for the Oilers to bring the Stanley Cup back to Canadian soil.

It’s looking bleak, but as a dejected McDavid faced the media after the loss, words of belief echoed from him as he encouraged fans to stay behind the Oilers for a potentially season-ending Game 4 on Saturday night.

“Keep cheering, keep cheering,” McDavid said. “It’s not over until it’s over.”

"Just keep cheering. It's not over until it's over."

After such a great run to the Stanley Cup Finals, in which they dispatched the LA Kings, Vancouver Canucks, and Dallas Stars to get to this point, it seems like the Panthers have stifled just about everything the Oilers do well.

The offence has dried up, the power play isn’t scoring, and the Oilers’ big guns have been effectively shut down. McDavid has just three assists in this series, while Leon Draisaitl has yet to register a point.

Evan Bouchard, who had 27 points through the first three rounds, has just a single assist against the Panthers through three games. Stuart Skinner hasn’t been awful by any means, but Game 3 was one that he would want back with a .818 save percentage.

Despite all this, Skinner is getting behind his captain’s optimism. When asked about the deficit and how hard it is to come back from something like this, the sophomore goaltender said it isn’t ideal but they aren’t giving up.

“It is disappointing being down 3-0, we gotta let that reality sink in,” Skinner told reporters. “I’m not too sure what the stats are coming back on it, but if anyone can do it, it’s the Oil.”

"We've got nothing but hope in this room."

Edmonton will have no other choice than to make a miraculous comeback. The Stanley Cup will be in Rogers Place on Saturday and it’s up to the Oilers to make sure it collects dust for a few more days.