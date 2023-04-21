From White Rock to K-pop stardom: Local singer wins Korean boy band competition

K-pop is one of the most popular music styles in the world, and the genre has a new star in the making that used to call Metro Vancouver home.

White Rock-raised Matthew Seok was announced this week as a winner of the popular Korean reality competition show Boys Planet.

Seok and eight other winners beat out over 90 other contestants from around the world to become the next K-pop sensation.

“I can’t believe it but I’m grateful to be here now,” Seok said after his winning announcement on the Boys Planet finale. “For the past two years, I’ve been running for this dream. And finally, it feels good to achieve it.”

Boys Planet aired on Music Network (Mnet) in South Korea and featured online and live audience voting to decide the top nine contestants who would make up the new group.

Seok’s love for performing began at a young age while growing up in White Rock. He began dancing alongside his older sister, a professional dancer and dance teacher in her own right and trained at a variety of local dance studios.

He eventually moved to Korea to further his training and is currently represented by MNH Entertainment.

Seok will perform with ZEROBASEONE (ZB1) together for the next two-and-a-half years, and fans are already excited to see what ZB1 will bring to the stage.