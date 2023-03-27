NewsTransportationUrbanized

Massey Tunnel maintenance means evening lane closures for two weeks

Mar 27 2023, 6:36 pm
(Government of BC)

Drivers heading through the Massey Tunnel at night should be prepared for delays over the next two weeks.

Workers will be closing lanes in both directions between 8 pm and 5 am for maintenance of the tunnel under the Fraser River. Cars will still be able to get through, but traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

The work is happening from today until April 7.

“Watch for crews at work and pass with care,” DriveBC said in a tweet.

The Massey Tunnel connects Richmond and Delta and is an infamous bottleneck often marred by gridlock. The aging tunnel, which is not earthquake-safe, is set to be replaced by an eight-lane immersed tube tunnel.

