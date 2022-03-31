Netflix extends lease with Metro Vancouver film production studio

Netflix is maintaining its major presence in Metro Vancouver, as the streaming giant announced today it is extending its lease agreement with Martini Film Studios (MFS) for an additional five years.

The lease extension for the studio facilities in Langley Township provides Netflix with continued access to eight sound stages, and a total space of 260,000 sq ft.

Recent productions filmed by Netflix at MFS include Space Force, Mixtape, Another Life, Ivy & Bean, and Grendel. Netflix was the first client for the first MFS facility, which opened in 2017.

“With more than 60 Netflix shows and movies filmed in BC since 2018, we’re excited to be redoubling our commitment to the region as a production centre,” said Amy Reinhard, vice president of studio operations for Netflix, in a statement.

“There’s an incredible level of talent, innovation and creativity across the province, and we’re pleased to extend our relationship with Martini Film Studios which has been an outstanding partner.”

In late 2021, MFS began construction on a new purpose-built film and production studio campus on a vacant 33-acre lot next to the Trans-Canada Highway’s 216th Street interchange in Langley Township.

When it opens in 2024, it will be one of Canada’s largest film production facilities. There will be 16 sound stages with a combined floor area of 37,000 sq ft, plus 224,000 sq ft of support space buildings, and 135,000 sq ft office space for productions. It is just one of a growing number of future purpose-built film production facilities in Metro Vancouver.

In contrast, MFS’ 2017-built facilities were previously used as warehouses before being converted for film production.

“From day one, Netflix has been such an incredible partner for Martini Film Studios. As we grow our studio business, I am thrilled to continue that partnership for another five years,” said Gemma Martini, founder and CEO of MFS.

“Netflix is a very important part of the production sector here in BC and we really appreciate the huge vote of confidence it is showing, both to the Martini Film Studios but also to the world class crew and technicians that hold up our industry.”

In September 2020, Netflix also signed a new long-term lease for 178,000 sq ft of productions facilities — including seven sound stages, and office and support spaces — at Canadian Motion Picture Park in South Burnaby.

There is currently a major shortage of film and production space in Metro Vancouver, which is curbing the local industry’s ability to accept more production work from Hollywood, grow, and create more local jobs and economic spinoffs.

In October 2021, the Vancouver Economic Commission reported the film, television, animation, and post-production industry generated a combined total of $3.4 billion for British Columbia’s economy in 2020, even with the pandemic’s impacts. In the process, it supported 65,000 jobs across BC.

Of this economic impact total, about $2.5 billion was from film and television productions, including 48 live-action scripted television series — a year-over-year increase of 30%.

BC’s industry has also been one of the main global benefactors of the increased spending on productions by streaming giants Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime. In 2020, BC accounted for about 66% of all new streaming projects in Canada.