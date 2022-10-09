Mariners troll Blue Jays with Drake memes, music after historic comeback

Despite having a bit of reputation of a bandwagon jumper, Drake probably isn’t actually a fan of the Seattle Mariners.

But one thing he definitely is known for being is a memeable talent, with a plethora of content to be adapted to nearly any situation.

After Seattle’s 10-9 win on Saturday over the Blue Jays that featured a historic seven-run comeback to kick Toronto out of the MLB playoffs, the Mariners social media team was feeling themselves and decided to take a shot at Toronto’s Very Own.

Shortly after the game ended, Seattle uploaded a video to the team’s Twitter account of Drake celebrating the 2019 NBA championship win by his hometown Toronto Raptors.

“Make another meme out of this… look at my brothers up there celebrating,” Drake said in the video, before a clip of Seattle players dancing around on the Rogers Centre turf began to play.

To add insult to injury, the Mariners were playing Drake in their locker room in celebration, per BlogTO’s Kris Pangilinan.

The Mariners are playing Drake inside their Toronto locker room right now. Just to add a bit more salt to the wound. #Postseason — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) October 9, 2022

While there was no music playing in the Toronto locker room by the time it was opened up to the media, there’s no shortage of songs in Drake’s catalogue that would’ve been fitting for yesterday’s loss.

If we had to guess, maybe the Blue Jays were playing Marvin’s Room.