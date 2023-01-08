RCMP release photos of suspects after safe stolen from Maple Ridge non-profit

Ridge Meadows RCMP are calling on the public to help identify two suspects they say left with a safe from a non-profit business.

Mounties said that around 5:30 am, Thursday, January 5, the business was broken into near 227 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge.

“The suspects entered the building and leaving a short time later with a safe,” a release from police reads.

Help us identify these suspects in relation to a break and enter at a local non-profit. Read our release here; https://t.co/JooG3AY424 pic.twitter.com/s6DNVN8dGB — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) January 6, 2023

Mounties have shared photos of the pair of suspects and say they were wearing distinctive clothing.

Police say the first suspect was wearing a Nike Tilly-style hat, red bandana, black jacket, grey gloves, grey pants, red shoes and was carrying a duffle bag.

The second person wore a black Kappa jacket, pants and Nike shoes.

“This is really disheartening to have happened after the holidays.” Corporal Julie Klaussner said.

If you have information regarding this incident or can identify the suspects, police urge you to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-604-7647.