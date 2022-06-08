Here are 4 hidden gems in Maple Ridge we’re absolutely loving

Among the many communities in the Lower Mainland with so much to offer their residents, Maple Ridge is undoubtedly one at the top of our list.

From the stunning natural setting and tight-knit feel of the community to its urban gems and proximity to other spots across Metro Vancouver, Maple Ridge is rich with reasons to take up a residence here.

And Crest at Kanaka Springs, a collection of single-family homes within a 70-acre, master-planned community, puts locals right in the heart of it all with forest walks, Golden Ears provincial park, 10 schools, and locally owned shops quite literally at your doorstep.

Featuring the perfect blend of contemporary interior finishes with modern farmhouse exteriors that today’s home buyers are searching for, along with handset custom paver driveways, CREST homes have a modest farmhouse feel and are designed with growing families in mind.

So, while fawning over all that this community has to offer, we gathered four hidden gems throughout the neighbourhood that are perfect destinations between your daily lakeside lounging, mountain hiking, or sunset catching.

Sitting right on the banks of the Fraser River, this waterfront dining spot is the definition of dinner with a view. It’s also home to 20 oz pints and an assortment of craft beer options from local breweries, making King Fishers a must-visit for its drinks alone. But, the food menu is also studded with crave-worthy classics and modern takes, from Nashville chicken sandwiches and smash burgers to chicken and waffle tapas and ahi tuna poke bowls.

King Fishers is also a local destination for live music, with shows every Saturday from guest artists and local favourite Johnny Bootleg taking the stage every Wednesday evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T H E R A P Y Clothing + Co (@therapyclothingco)



Carrying everything from women’s and men’s fashions to beauty, gifts, and kidswear, Therapy Clothing + Co is an aesthetic and trendy boutique that will satisfy any and all retail therapy needs.

The business was started by three friends and seamlessly fits the community vibe of Maple Ridge, where people actually know their neighbours and local shop owners.

This community hub says it all in the name, with a huge menu boasting mouthwatering creations that are all comprised of locally sourced and sustainable ingredients — with something for almost any dietary need.

Chef Mike Mulcahy is behind all of the delicious plates, from breakfast options like the Maple Bacon French Toast, the What Did You Do With My Tofu? and Crab Benny to dinner stars like the Chicken & Shrimp ‘Ciao’ Mein and the Umami Burger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav PS (@gshan2022)

The definition of a neighbourhood gem, this coffee shop offers good-for-the-soul menu items like coffee and espresso drinks, homemade baked goods, soups, various paninis, and more. Whether you’re looking for a caffeine fix or to put a sugar craving to rest, this spot on 102 Avenue is many local’s cafe of choice.

Once you’ve eaten, drank, shopped, fuelled up on caffeine, and caught a live show or taken the kids to the park, easily head back to your cozy home at Crest, situated under the backdrop of Kanaka Creek Regional Park, where the feeling of community comes naturally.

Sales for homes at Crest at Kanaka Springs begin this summer, and three fully decorated show homes and the home store will open soon. Register here to receive an Advance Preview Brochure Package with exclusive information and the opportunity to be among the first to book a viewing and purchase a home in the initial release (appointments will start at the end of the month).

To learn more about Crest at Kanaka Springs, visit kanakasprings.com.