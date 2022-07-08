Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Chicago at 2022 NHL Draft

The Toronto Maple Leafs have officially traded away their first round selection at the 2022 NHL Draft.

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli first broke the trade, with goalie Petr Mrazek heading to the Chicago Blackhawks along with the Leafs’ 25th overall pick in exchange for the 38th overall pick from Chicago.

I’m told #Leafs had considered a number of different options leading up to picking and worked closely with Mrazek today, who was helpful to process with no-trade clause and open to a deal to play elsewhere. https://t.co/L0KVOGDrgr — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 8, 2022

The Leafs’ first pick at the 2022 NHL draft will likely now come on Friday.

In his first year in Toronto after signing a three-year deal, Mrazek was dealing with recurring injury problems, sporting a goals-against average of 3.34 and a save percentage of .888. Amazingly, he still put up a 12-6-0 record, buoyed by the team’s strong offence in his starts.

Marzek has two years left on his deal at a cap hit of $3.8 million.

Chicago will be the fourth NHL team for Mrazek, who also played for the Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes before playing in Toronto.

It’s the third big trade of the day for Chicago, who also traded away Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens, as well as Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators.