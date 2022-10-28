These iconic British bands are kicking off their co-headlining tour in Vancouver

Flying in from across the pond, rock bands The London Suede and Manic Street Preachers are starting their North American tour in Vancouver on November 3.

Making their debuts in the early ’90s, with Generation Terrorists (in 1992) for Manic Street Preachers and Suede (in 1993) for The London Suede, both bands grew from punk rock youthquakers to arena-filing rock stars.

Emerging from the Welsh Valleys in 1990, Manic Street Preachers, also known as the Manics, has become one of the UK’s most adored rock bands for the last three decades. Having explored multiple creative paths, The Ultra Vivid Lament (coming out in 2021) saw the band’s return to the top of the UK album charts.

“We first toured with Suede in 1994 when we played with them all across Europe,” said Manic Street Preachers in a press release. “Back then, it always felt like both our bands shared a certain kind of kinship, both aesthetically and historically. It still feels that way now, nearly three decades later.”

After reuniting at Royal Albert Hall in 2010, The London Suede, also known as Suede, reunited to create three new albums: Bloodsports (in 2013), Night Thoughts (in 2016), and The Blue Hour (in 2018). This past September saw Suede release their newest punk-influenced album, Autofiction.

“I can’t think of a band I’d rather share a stage with than the Manic Street Preachers,” said Suede’s Brett Anderson in a press release. “They have long been an inspiration to us, and I know there are thousands of Suede fans who feel the same. It’s nearly 30 years since we last played together and I think these shows are going to be something really special.”

Both bands have rarely made appearances in North America — Suede last performed in the US at Coachella in 2011 and Manic Street Preachers last performed in North America during their 2015 tour.

“This joint tour feels like a fantastic opportunity for both our sets of fans to share an amazing live experience,” said Manic Street Preachers in a press release. “And to do this in the US and Canada in 2022 makes it even more special as our tours there are so rare these days. We truly can’t wait.”

Tickets for The London Suede and Manic Street Preachers’ co-headlining tour are available now through TicketLeader.

When: November 3

Time: 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom 868 Granville St, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $59.50 — Available via TicketLeader