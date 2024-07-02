FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsSpecials & DealsCanada

Mandarin Restaurant's free Canada Day buffet sees out-of-control lineups

Jack Landau
Jack Landau
|
Jul 2 2024, 4:30 pm
Mandarin Restaurant's free Canada Day buffet sees out-of-control lineups
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Scenes of excessively long lines were spotted at Mandarin buffet locations across Ontario on Canada Day as the masses flocked to the all-you-can-eat chain to take advantage of its annual promotion, offering up as much free food as you could shove down your gullet.

Mandarin offered the promotion for a free buffet meal at its 30 locations across Ontario on July 1, serving on a first-come-first-serve basis and warning the masses in advance to “expect lineups and plan to arrive early.”

The line at Mandarin’s Yonge and Eglinton location in Toronto snaked for over 300 metres spanning three separate streets.

But it wasn’t just a mob scene in Toronto. Other cities around Ontario also experienced long lines and wait times.

People lined up as early as 4 am at the Brampton location for a free meal.

Many in the crowd were spotted with umbrellas to get some relief from the hot sun on barren suburban sidewalks.

Similar scenes were spotted out in Ottawa.

There was plenty of folding patio furniture put to use by London crowds looking to score a free buffet meal.

Adult pricing at Mandarin restaurants ranges from $25.99 for lunch to as high as $39.99 on special occasions like New Year’s Day and Christmas. Or, several hours in line if you’re willing to wait it out another year.

Jack LandauJack Landau
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop