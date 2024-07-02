Scenes of excessively long lines were spotted at Mandarin buffet locations across Ontario on Canada Day as the masses flocked to the all-you-can-eat chain to take advantage of its annual promotion, offering up as much free food as you could shove down your gullet.

Mandarin offered the promotion for a free buffet meal at its 30 locations across Ontario on July 1, serving on a first-come-first-serve basis and warning the masses in advance to “expect lineups and plan to arrive early.”

The line at Mandarin’s Yonge and Eglinton location in Toronto snaked for over 300 metres spanning three separate streets.

#WATCH: The lineup for free food at Mandarin in Toronto today. pic.twitter.com/BKzKZQRnif — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) July 1, 2024

But it wasn’t just a mob scene in Toronto. Other cities around Ontario also experienced long lines and wait times.

People lined up as early as 4 am at the Brampton location for a free meal.

This was Brampton where people were there at 4am pic.twitter.com/MHVAEdVzlC — Tammy (@Tammad) July 1, 2024

Many in the crowd were spotted with umbrellas to get some relief from the hot sun on barren suburban sidewalks.

#WATCH: The lineup for free food at a Mandarin in Brampton today. pic.twitter.com/cKSz1bjpPU — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) July 2, 2024

Similar scenes were spotted out in Ottawa.

I wanted to see if you guys were exaggerating about the Mandarin line ups.. madness. pic.twitter.com/7Jzw1aXrxh — rebecca 🍉 (@bbexyyy) July 1, 2024

There was plenty of folding patio furniture put to use by London crowds looking to score a free buffet meal.

#WATCH: Lineup for free food at a Mandarin in London today. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZgQ4eDTmFQ — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) July 2, 2024

Adult pricing at Mandarin restaurants ranges from $25.99 for lunch to as high as $39.99 on special occasions like New Year’s Day and Christmas. Or, several hours in line if you’re willing to wait it out another year.