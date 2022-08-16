79-year-old man walks from Calgary to Vancouver for cancer research

A 79-year-old man has concluded his journey from Calgary to Vancouver on foot, all in support of cancer research in memory of his cousin.

Gary Averbach’s goal was to raise $500,000 for cancer research. He started the trek in June from Olympic Park in Calgary and made his way to the West Coast, walking 25 to 30 km each day until reaching Vancouver earlier this month.

Gary named the journey “Bob’s Walk for Cancer Research” in memory of his cousin, business partner, and friend Robert (Bob) Golden.

He was also walking in memory of his cousins Ronnie Onkin and Darlene Spevakow, as well as his housekeeper, Angelita Tica. All three of them died from cancer within a seven-week period from April 5 to May 18 this year.

Gary kept a running blog of his trip, updating people on the progress he was making.

In his last post, he declared he was going to reach his destination. He said he had taken an indirect route to the last stop, Jack Poole Plaza, because his daughter was on a cruise and he promised her he wouldn’t be done until she came back.

According to the blog post, he walked almost 1,100 km in support of cancer research.

And while he reached his walking goal, he also reached the fundraising goal. Bob’s Walk for Cancer Research has raised over $540,000. They are still accepting donations with money going to your choice of research: chondrosarcoma for Bob, lung cancer for Ronnie, pancreatic cancer for Angelita, liver cancer for Darlene, or to the Urgent Needs Fund at BC Cancer for general cancer research.