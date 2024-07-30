Man uses springboard to tumble into False Creek

A man was recently seen using a springboard to vault himself into Vancouver’s False Creek.

The man set up a springboard outside Beach Avenue Bar and Grill in downtown Vancouver, just east of the Burrard Bridge along the seawall bike path.

In a video shared online, he can be seen getting a running start before jumping on the spring board and tumbling into the water below. His jump involved several twists and turns and ended with a splash as he hit the water next to the docks.

Was he inspired by the Paris Olympics that began this month? We may never know, but it certainly was an interesting sight for those who witnessed it.

Video of his escapade made it onto Reddit, where people were quick to weigh in about his choice to swim in False Creek which often has high levels of E. coli.

“Nothing like spring boarding into shitty water,” one person said.

“My first thought. I would not be swimming there,” said another.

But according to Vancouver Coastal Health’s latest sample data from west False Creek, where the man was, E. coli levels are within safe range for swimming.

The area had 32 E. coli mpn/100 ml, and the health authority considers anything below 200 safe for swimming.

