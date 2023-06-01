Man running toward woman with rope in Surrey park deemed suspicious: RCMP

Surrey RCMP is looking for a man involved in a “suspicious occurrence” after he was reportedly seen running toward a woman with a rope.

Mounties said it received a call from a complaint around 1:20 pm Wednesday.

“The complainant saw a man running in her direction carrying a rope, was startled, ran away and contacted police,” RCMP explained in a statement.

Officers responded to the incident in the park, spoke with the woman, and patrolled the park, RCMP said.

Mounties mentioned inaccurate social media posts have been circulating online describing the incident as an “attack” and/or an “attempted abduction.”

“We want to clarify that the posts were not made by the individual directly involved and that there was no physical or verbal interaction between parties,” RCMP stated.

The investigation is ongoing.

“The man is described as Caucasian, tall with a slim build, wearing a white/ light coloured shirt with darker sleeves, camo shorts, and brown ankle boots, carrying a rope,” Corporal Vanessa Munn said. “Investigators are working to identify the man involved in order to determine the complete circumstances, and asking the man to contact police so we can speak with him.”

If you were in Crescent Park Wednesday, May 31, between 12:00 pm and 1:30 pm and noticed anything suspicious, Surrey RCMP is asking you to call the department at 604-599-0502.