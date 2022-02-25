"It was hellish": Man details journey on foot to flee Ukraine invasion

A US man documented his 20-hour walk from Ukraine to Poland after Russia attacked Thursday, revealing some of the panicked moments of war.

Manny Marotta is a freelance journalist that was based in Ukraine who was forced to flee, along with countless other Ukrainians, due to Russia invading the country.

Marotta detailed his journey undertaken in the middle of winter with thousands of refugees in a series of tweets.

You might also like: 137 Ukrainians killed and 316 hurt in first day of Russian attack

Canada to prioritize immigration applications for Ukrainians

These Canadian phone companies are waiving long-distance charges to Ukraine

Long story short: I just walked to Poland. It was a hellish 20-hour journey undertaken in the middle of winter with thousands of refugees. I saw some terrible things: — Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022

“Vehicles were backed up for 25 kilometers, many out of gas. Several were abandoned as their occupants fled west on foot as fast as possible,” Marotta said, posting photos of a lineup of cars and people walking alongside them.

Vehicles were backed up for 25 kilometers, many out of gas. Several were abandoned as their occupants fled west on foot as fast as possible. pic.twitter.com/XfTtR99AUH — Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022

He saw heartbreaking moments of families being torn apart in front of him, with the Ukrainian government yesterday saying it would not allow any men aged 18-60 to leave the country.

UA soldiers were stopping cars and busses and yanking out any man aged 18-60 to conscript in the Ukrainian Army. In one place, a commissar was shouting “say goodbye to your daughters, mothers, and girlfriends; you must turn back and fight the Russian invader!” pic.twitter.com/B61MZ48S1n — Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022

A woman screamed for the army to spare her husband from conscription. A soldier slapped her and took her husband. Things seem really desperate. — Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022

A woman screamed for the army to spare her husband from conscription. A soldier slapped her and took her husband. Things seem really desperate. — Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022

Toddlers took the journey hard. Many were forced to walk the distance despite not knowing what was going on. — Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022

When Marotta finally made it to the Polish border, he called the journey to it “the longest and worst night of my life.” He was greeted by a welcome committee with tea and a cotton candy sunrise.

“I feel that it was a welcome gift from nature,” he tweeted. “I’m so inconsolably happy to be in the EU.”

This was the longest and worst night of my life. I’m just speechless. Anyway I’m currently in Poland, where a welcome committee greeted us with tea. It was amazing tea. pic.twitter.com/GM1DadGXaj — Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022

Last thing: this was my view as I crossed into Poland at 7:01 AM local time this morning. I feel that it was a welcome gift from nature. I’m so inconsolably happy to be in the EU. pic.twitter.com/yIrK4YBAHB — Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022

Marotta’s tweets have gained massive attention, garnering more than 200,000 likes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale attack on its neighbouring Eastern European country early Thursday.

Civilians took shelter from explosions in subway stations and evacuated their cities if they could. The invasion is a culmination of years of geopolitical conflict between the countries.

Canada has responded with further economic sanctions and has promised to prioritize Ukrainian immigration applications.

Anti-war protests have erupted across Eastern Europe and Canada.