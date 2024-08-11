Man climbing Eiffel Tower prompts evacuation at Paris Olympics

The Olympic Games in Paris do include climbing as one of its sports, but one man took notion a bit too far earlier today.

As the Paris 2024 Games are set to come to a close later on this afternoon, a man was spotted climbing up the Eiffel Tower, making his way onto the Olympic rings that have been set up on the iconic landmark.

This prompted a swift evacuation of tourists on the tower with the entryway underneath the tower being closed off for a time.

Some guy is climbing on the Olympic Rings at the Eiffel Tower. You can see him on the blue ring. Tourists are being evacuated for safety. Entry beneath the tower is closed. He took 'climb the Eiffel Tower' too literally! #Olympics #Paris2024 @NBCOlympics @NBCNews @latimes pic.twitter.com/01BFmJqTOV — kevinwinston (@kevinwinston) August 11, 2024

It is not known where the shirtless man started his climb of the 330-metre tall tower, but he was spotted scaling the Olympic rings, which are located on the second section of the tower. He did not appear to have any ropes or equipment helping him in his journey.

French authorities were able to get a hold of the unidentified man with a video posted to social media allegedly showing the climber being taken away by police while posing with a smug smile.

While the Eiffel Tower is not expected to play a big part in the Olympic closing ceremony, which will be held at the Stade de France, the international landmark has been front and centre during the Games.

The aforementioned Olympic rings have adorned the tower for the duration of the Games and has proved to be an amazing set-piece for the beach volleyball stadium that sits directly in front of it.

Beach Volley – Women's Gold Medal Match

🏟️ Eiffel Tower Stadium

🇧🇷 BRA-CAN 🇨🇦

⌚️ 22:30#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/LzcbRYptGm — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) August 9, 2024

It certainly would have been a unique idea to have climbing athletes scale the tower, but one that is probably left better as a wacky idea more than anything else.