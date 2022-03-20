A 24-year-old man has been charged in Mississauga mosque attack

Charges have been laid in yesterday’s mosque attack in Mississauga.

According to Peel Regional Police, a man is now facing multiple charges after attacking congregants with bear spray at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre on Saturday, March 19. The man, who was also brandishing a small axe, was quickly subdued by members of the mosque until police arrived.

Twenty-four-year-old Mohammad Moiz Omar from Mississauga has been charged with the following offences: assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threat to cause death or bodily harm, carrying concealed weapon, and mischief to religious property.

More charges could follow as the investigation continues.

Superintendent Rob Higgs, Commander of 12 Division, said that Omar is being held pending bail hearing and has appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

“At this point the only injuries we’re aware of from the incident are from inhaling the noxious substance, which is the basis of that charge,” said Higgs. “There were no other injuries sustained.”

He said that at this stage of the investigation it appears to be an isolated incident.

“Peel Police will continue to offer reassurance to the community and the mosque and are providing additional support to those affected by the incident,” he said.

Following the incident, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have shared messages of support on Twitter.

I am incredibly grateful for their heroism, and my heart goes out to the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre community who were attacked this morning. There is NO place in our province for such evil and hateful acts. We must ensure those responsible are brought to justice. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 19, 2022

The attack on congregants at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre is incredibly disturbing. I strongly condemn this violence – which has no place in Canada – and I’m keeping the community in my thoughts today. I also want to applaud the courage of those who were there this morning. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 19, 2022

Ibrahim Hindy, an Imam at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in Mississauga, expressed his gratitude for the support from Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

Thank you mayor @BonnieCrombie for your message of support. As difficult as this day has been, the support of the broader community has been so heartening and a source of comfort. https://t.co/wLZhViSmDR — Ibrahim Hindy (@Hindy500) March 19, 2022

Hindy also tweeted, “Our community will never be broken and we refuse to be intimidated.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Peel Regional Police 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-3311 ext. 1233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS.