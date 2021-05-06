New spiral Skywalk attraction on Vancouver Island officially opening this summer

A new tourist attraction on Vancouver Island has announced its plan to officially open this summer.

Located 30 minutes from Victoria, just north of the Malahat Summit, the Malahat SkyWalk is planning to open in July.

Rising 250 metres above sea level, the attraction features a 650-metre elevated wooden pathway through an Arbutus forest leading to a gentle accessible spiral ramp climbing up to a 40-metre high sightseeing lookout, where visitors can take in views of the Finlayson Arm and distant coastal mountains. On the descent, guests can opt to return to ground level by taking an exhilarating ride on a 20-metre spiral slide

The Skywalk is located on the traditional territory of the Malahat Nation and their Indigenous stories will also be embedded throughout the experience, according to officials.

“Malahat SkyWalk will provide British Columbians with a new, world-class tourism experience to enjoy right in their own backyard,” said Malahat SkyWalk General Manager Ken Bailey, noting “local guests will have the opportunity to be the first to visit, giving us the chance to connect with our community.”

Officials said the attraction’s exact opening date will be confirmed in early July. Once open, the attraction will operate seven days a week, 365 days a year, and adhere to the BC’s Provincial Health Order and all required health and safety protocols that may be in place.