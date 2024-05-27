Despite efforts to list the home at a higher asking price, a luxury property in Vancouver sold for nearly the same amount it sold for seven years ago.

According to Zealty, 5337 Larch Street was reported sold on May 24 for a final price of $5,200,000.

The asking price was $5,580,000, and the home’s most recent assessed value is $5,100,000. The land value is $3,423,000.

In 2017, the home sold for $5,080,000, above the asking price of $4,990,000. This January, it was listed for $5,890,000 before that listing was terminated in April.

Comparing the two most recent sales, this home didn’t pan out to be the greatest investment, as the 2024 sale only earned $120,000 more than the 2017 sale.

Listed by Sutton Group-West Coast Realty, the 12-year-old home is a massive 4,722 sq ft and has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Fancy furniture helps the luxury Vancouver home feel as glamorous as the final sold price.

What’s a luxury Vancouver home without a fancy media room?

Since 2015, the home’s peak assessed value was in 2017, when BC Assessment pegged it at $5,898,000.

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty’s listing states that the property is located on a corner lot in the “prestigious Kerrisdale neighbourhood.”

The home is also professionally landscaped and includes fenced trees, flourishing flowers and fruit trees.

The home is within walking distance of Point Grey Secondary School and many parks and recreational centres. It’s also a short walk to the Vancouver Pickleball Association, one of North America’s fastest-growing sports.

REW states, “The current median list price for similar homes for sale in the vicinity is $5,889,000.”

