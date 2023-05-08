We spoke to an expert about the world of fine diamond craftsmanship in Vancouver

Whether you’re looking for a gorgeous ring to pop the question, or a gift for a loved one, it can be hard to know where to start when it comes to diamond shopping.

Certified diamond expert Roman Galperin understands that buying such a valuable thing can be a momentous occasion, and that’s why he founded Luxury Diamonds.

For the past 20 years, Roman has been sharing his passion and knowledge of diamonds and jewellery directly with Vancouver customers, ensuring they buy with confidence and get exactly what they’re looking for.

We spoke to Roman to pick his brain about the diamond business in Canada, his journey in the industry, and what first-time diamond buyers should know before the big purchase.

Roman began his career in the diamond industry as a salesperson for a diamond wholesale company, travelling all over Canada and selling loose diamonds to jewellery stores. A few years later, he opened his own diamond wholesale company and continued supplying jewelry stores across Canada, but it wasn’t long before he realized that cutting out the middleman would greatly improve a customer’s experience. Thus, Luxury Diamonds was born.

Today, the business is frequently rated as one of the top jewellers in Vancouver, recently winning the Consumers Choice Award for Business Excellence — and it’s not hard to see why.

With a vast selection of natural and lab-grown diamonds to choose from, as well as the opportunity for custom jewellery work and design, there’s something to suit every taste at Luxury Diamonds.

“We source our own diamonds and do not depend on suppliers or middlemen,” Roman explains. “We manually handpick our own inventory, straight from the source, so the customers can be assured they will be presented with the world’s best lab-grown and mined diamonds.”

Roman believes that searching for the perfect diamond should be a fun and enjoyable experience, and that’s exactly what he aims to provide.

Every single appointment is scheduled on an intimate one-on-one basis in a relaxed showroom, where customers get to sit back, enjoy some refreshments, browse the huge selection, and receive incredible, thorough advice.

“We offer an exceptional, personalized service with no salespeople and no pressure. By booking a consultation with a diamond specialist, you can get educated and understand the differences between diamonds, their quality, shapes, sizes and much more. You also get to see and compare diamonds side by side.”

Luxury Diamond’s truly unparalleled customer service really makes it stand out from the crowd. Overall, Roman and his team are dedicated to helping every person that walks through the door make an informed decision.

When asked about what more people should know about diamond shopping, Roman explains that “Most people think they should buy a diamond based on its certificate;

however, it is crucial to physically see the diamond because a highly-graded diamond

does not mean it will have the same sparkle as the fancy certificate. We highly

recommend seeing and comparing the diamonds physically before making a

purchase.”

One of the key services offered by Luxury Diamonds is its single-copy custom designs, which means that the jewellery they create for you is not only beautiful and of high quality but a totally one-of-a-kind piece.

Of course, it’s important to make sure any diamond we purchase is ethical. This is something you don’t need to worry about at Luxury Diamonds.

“The company is committed to following ethical and sustainable practices that are showcased in the use of ethically and responsibly sourced diamonds in our collection,” Roman says. “You can rest assured that the diamonds in all our jewellery pieces are not associated with any human rights abuses, environmental harm, or conflict.”

For more information about Luxury Diamonds, or to book a one-on-one consultation today, click here.

Address: 1199 W Pender St #608, Vancouver

Hours:

Monday to Friday: 10 am to 5 pm

Saturday: 11 am to 5 pm

Phone: (604) 360-4858